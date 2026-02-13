Notice Of Results

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q4 AND FY-2025 RESULTS ON 5 MARCH 2026

London, 13 February 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q4 and FY-2025 financial results on Thursday 5 March 2026, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 5 March, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:

5:30am in Vancouver

8:30am in Toronto and New York

1:30pm in London

9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link:

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

CONTACT INFORMATION