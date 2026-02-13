Durani Warns: Afghanistan, India Actions Threaten Regional, Global Security

Former Pakistan envoy Asif Durani and President Asif Ali Zardari warn that Taliban support for terrorist groups in Afghanistan could have serious regional consequences.

Former Pakistani envoy to Afghanistan, Asif Durani, confirmed President Asif Ali Zardari's statements, cautioning that Taliban support for terrorist groups poses dangerous consequences.

Durani stated that terrorism grows where it is tolerated or facilitated, emphasizing that Afghanstan soil should not be used to destabilize Pakistan.

He added that allowing terrorist groups to operate from Afghanistan, combined with India's alleged proxy activities, creates a risky path with heavy regional and global implications.

Durani emphasized that lasting peace requires responsibility, not denial, highlighting the importance of accountable governance in countering extremism.

These warnings come after President Zardari remarked that the Taliban have placed Afghanistan in a worse situation than before 9/11.

Zardari highlighted that supporting or facilitating terrorist groups across borders would ultimately harm innocent people worldwide.

He urged regional cooperation to prevent extremist activities and stressed that unchecked terrorist networks threaten both national and international security.

While, the Taliban in Kabul and the Government of India have both rejected claims of supporting terrorist groups or proxy activities, saying they remain committed to regional peace and stability.

Pakistan has repeatedly expressed concern about cross-border terrorism, citing past incidents where Afghanistan-based militant groups carried out attacks inside Pakistan.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan has raised regional concerns over militant activity, governance, and the potential resurgence of extremist networks.

Durani and Zardari's statements underscore the urgent need for responsible governance in Afghanistan and regional cooperation to prevent terrorism from destabilizing South Asia.