Iraq Stock Market Closes 2024 Up 45%
|RSISX Index Change
|RS ISX Index
|Closings
|Change (w/w) (%)
|Change (2024) (%)
|RSISX IQD Index
|2,249.5
|0.01%
|44.8%
|RSISX USD Index
|2,211.9
|0.01%
|44.8%
|ISX Market Summary of This Week
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d*
|2,765.7
|# of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market
|104 / 6
|Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d*
|2.1
|# of Traded Companies
|47
|Traded Shares (mn)/d*
|1,400
|# of Companies (Up)
|16
|Total Trades (#/d)*
|1,556
|# of Companies (Down)
|12
|ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
|22,610
|# of Companies (Not changed)
|19
|ISX Mcap ($ mn)
|17,128
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
|7
| Market FX Rate**/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)***
|1320 / 1310
|# of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
|7
* Including OTC market
** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
|Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (2024)
|Economy Bank
|BEFI
|0.320
|52.4%
|68.4%
|Gulf Ins. & Reins.
|NGIR
|0.600
|13.2%
|106.9%
|Sumer Commercial Bank
|BSUC
|0.100
|11.1%
|-23.1%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|6.750
|6.8%
|-20.4%
|Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM)
|INCP
|2.320
|3.1%
|33.3%
|Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Closing Price(IQD)
|Price Change (w/w)
|Price Chg. (2024)
|Baghdad Passengers Transport
|SBPT
|38.500
|-12.5%
|126.1%
|Investment Bank of Iraq
|BIBI
|0.370
|-11.9%
|-14.0%
|Iraqi Agricultural Products
|AIRP
|16.750
|-10.7%
|-19.9%
|Ashur International Bank
|BASH
|0.300
|-9.1%
|-28.6%
|Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
|IIDP
|3.300
|-8.3%
|108.9%
|Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|Company Names
|ISX Code
|Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
|Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
|Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
|Bank of Baghdad
|BBOB
|1,371.7
|1,039.2
|50.2%
|Mamoura Real-estate Inv.
|SMRI
|298.7
|226.3
|10.9%
|Asiacell Communications PJSC
|TASC
|227.6
|172.4
|8.3%
|Baghdad Soft Drinks
|IBSD
|145.1
|109.9
|5.3%
|Baghdad Passengers Transport
|SBPT
|97.7
|74.0
|3.6%
|Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1)
|Sector
|No Trades/w
|Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
|Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
|Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
|Banking
|596
|1,743.1
|1,320.5
|63.8%
|Services
|387
|424.4
|321.5
|15.5%
|Telecom
|98
|237.2
|179.7
|8.7%
|Industry
|297
|230.7
|174.7
|8.4%
|Agriculture
|96
|85.8
|65.0
|3.1%
|Hotels&Tourism
|15
|8.5
|6.4
|0.3%
|Insurance
|14
|2.5
|1.9
|0.1%
|Investment
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0%
|Grand Total
|1,503
|2,732.2
|2,069.9
|100.0%
(1) Excluding OTC market
Iraq Stock Exchange
-
The ISX announced on Jan. 2, 2025, that, according to a letter from the Federal Board of Financial Supervision (dated Nov. 5, 2024), regarding the implementation of international standards in Iraq, the experimental implementation of the unified accounting system is set to begin in the first months of 2025. In the second half of 2025, they will evaluate the experience and identify any challenges or issues related to the transition to accounting and financial reporting standards in annual reports. The implementation of the international unified accounting system for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 will remain optional if those reports have not yet been issued. Implementation of unified accounting system shall be effective from the beginning of the year 2026 for all state institutions.
Arab Bank Group received the final approval from the Iraqi Central Bank on December 24, 2024, to relaunch its banking operations in Iraq. The bank is set to begin its official activities in the new year. (IraqiNews)
On Thursday, the International Development Bank (BIDB) announced the introduction of an electronic payment mechanism for entertainment services. (INA)
On Sunday, the International Development Bank (BIDB) announced the opening of the bank's 31st branch in the Al-A'amiriya area in Baghdad. (NINA)
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
-
Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Dec. 30 after holding its AGM on Nov. 29 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) will resume trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 15, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) will resume trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 9, 2024, in which they discussed and approved the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
-
ISX suspended trading of Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) starting Dec. 30, 2024, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 9, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. (Note: ISX adjusted the suspension from the trading date from Jan. 5, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2024.)
ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Jan. 20, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 23, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.
