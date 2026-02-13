Iraq Stock Market Closes 2024 Up 45%

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Note: ISX will be closed until January 6, 2025, due to the end-of-year closing operations. The first trading session of 2025 will be on January 7. Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (2024) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,249.5 0.01% 44.8% RSISX USD Index 2,211.9 0.01% 44.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d* 2,765.7 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d* 2.1 # of Traded Companies 47 Traded Shares (mn)/d* 1,400 # of Companies (Up) 16 Total Trades (#/d)* 1,556 # of Companies (Down) 12 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,610 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,128 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (2024) Economy Bank BEFI 0.320 52.4% 68.4% Gulf Ins. & Reins. NGIR 0.600 13.2% 106.9% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.100 11.1% -23.1% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 6.750 6.8% -20.4% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM) INCP 2.320 3.1% 33.3% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (2024) Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 38.500 -12.5% 126.1% Investment Bank of Iraq BIBI 0.370 -11.9% -14.0% Iraqi Agricultural Products AIRP 16.750 -10.7% -19.9% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.300 -9.1% -28.6% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 3.300 -8.3% 108.9% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,371.7 1,039.2 50.2% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 298.7 226.3 10.9% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 227.6 172.4 8.3% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 145.1 109.9 5.3% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 97.7 74.0 3.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 596 1,743.1 1,320.5 63.8% Services 387 424.4 321.5 15.5% Telecom 98 237.2 179.7 8.7% Industry 297 230.7 174.7 8.4% Agriculture 96 85.8 65.0 3.1% Hotels&Tourism 15 8.5 6.4 0.3% Insurance 14 2.5 1.9 0.1% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 1,503 2,732.2 2,069.9 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



The ISX announced on Jan. 2, 2025, that, according to a letter from the Federal Board of Financial Supervision (dated Nov. 5, 2024), regarding the implementation of international standards in Iraq, the experimental implementation of the unified accounting system is set to begin in the first months of 2025. In the second half of 2025, they will evaluate the experience and identify any challenges or issues related to the transition to accounting and financial reporting standards in annual reports. The implementation of the international unified accounting system for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 will remain optional if those reports have not yet been issued. Implementation of unified accounting system shall be effective from the beginning of the year 2026 for all state institutions.

Arab Bank Group received the final approval from the Iraqi Central Bank on December 24, 2024, to relaunch its banking operations in Iraq. The bank is set to begin its official activities in the new year. (IraqiNews)

On Thursday, the International Development Bank (BIDB) announced the introduction of an electronic payment mechanism for entertainment services. (INA) On Sunday, the International Development Bank (BIDB) announced the opening of the bank's 31st branch in the Al-A'amiriya area in Baghdad. (NINA)

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Dec. 30 after holding its AGM on Nov. 29 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) will resume trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 15, 2024, in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements. Middle East Producing & Marketing - Fish (AMEF) will resume trading on Jan. 7, 2025, after holding its AGM on Dec. 9, 2024, in which they discussed and approved the ending Mar. 31, 2024, annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Al Ansari Islamic Bank (BANS) starting Dec. 30, 2024, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 9, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements. (Note: ISX adjusted the suspension from the trading date from Jan. 5, 2025, to Dec. 30, 2024.) ISX will suspend trading of AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) starting Jan. 20, 2025, due to the AGM that will be held on Jan. 23, 2025, to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.