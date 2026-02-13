Iraq Stock Market: Top Gainers And Losers For 2024

RSISX & RSISXTR Index Change Index Name Closings Change (m/m) (%) Change ( y/y ) (%) IQD-RSISX Index 2,249.5 2.1% 44.8% USD-RSISX Index 2,211.9 2.1% 44.8% IQD-RSISXTR Index 3,718.1 2.1% 52.3% USD-RSISXTR Index 4,084.3 2.1% 52.3%

ISX Market Summary of 2024 Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/y* 690,409 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 6 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/y* 523.0 # of Traded Companies 95 Traded Shares (mn)/y* 809,709 # of Companies (Up) 48 Total Trades (#/y)* 182,967 # of Companies (Down) 34 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,610 # of Comp. (Not changed) 13 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,128 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers in 2024 Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Chg. (2024) Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 25.000 2400.0% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.460 175.5% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.440 144.4% Al-Hilal Industries (UCM) IHLI 2.050 127.8% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 38.500 126.1%

Top 5 Losers in 2024 Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Chg. (2024) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.290 -88.8% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM) VWIF 0.370 -53.2% Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 1.400 -52.5% Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 2.430 -51.4% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 0.700 -47.8%

Top 5 Active by Trading Volume in 2024 Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQD mn) Share in total trading (%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 88,198 12.8% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 85,050 12.4% Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 71,405 10.4% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 49,690 7.2% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 48,252 7.0%

NRM: Non-Regular Market.

UCM: Undisclosed Companies' Market