Iraq Stock Market: Top Gainers And Losers For 2024


2026-02-13 03:08:52
(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Rabee Securities

RSISX & RSISXTR Index Change
Index Name Closings Change (m/m) (%) Change ( y/y ) (%)
IQD-RSISX Index 2,249.5 2.1% 44.8%
USD-RSISX Index 2,211.9 2.1% 44.8%
IQD-RSISXTR Index 3,718.1 2.1% 52.3%
USD-RSISXTR Index 4,084.3 2.1% 52.3%
ISX Market Summary of 2024
Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/y* 690,409 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX /

# of Comp. on the OTC Market		 104

/ 6
Trading Vol. ($ mn)/y* 523.0 # of Traded Companies 95
Traded Shares (mn)/y* 809,709 # of Companies (Up) 48
Total Trades (#/y)* 182,967 # of Companies (Down) 34
ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,610 # of Comp. (Not changed) 13
ISX Mcap ($ mn) 17,128 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 7
Market FX Rate**/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)***		 1320

/ 1310		 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers in 2024
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Chg. (2024)
Babil Animal & Vegetable Prod. ABAP 25.000 2400.0%
Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.460 175.5%
Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.440 144.4%
Al-Hilal Industries (UCM) IHLI 2.050 127.8%
Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 38.500 126.1%
Top 5 Losers in 2024
Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Chg. (2024)
International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.290 -88.8%
AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (NRM) VWIF 0.370 -53.2%
Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 1.400 -52.5%
Al-Ameen Estate Inv. (NRM) SAEI 2.430 -51.4%
Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 0.700 -47.8%
Top 5 Active by Trading Volume in 2024
Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQD mn) Share in total trading (%)
Bank of Baghdad BBOB 88,198 12.8%
Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 85,050 12.4%
Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 71,405 10.4%
National Bank of Iraq BNOI 49,690 7.2%
Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 48,252 7.0%

NRM: Non-Regular Market.
UCM: Undisclosed Companies' Market

Iraq Business News

