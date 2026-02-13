Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,246.7 1.3% -0.1% RSISX USD Index 2,209.1 1.3% -0.1%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w* 9,159.5 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 8 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w* 6.9 # of Traded Comp. 60 Traded Shares (mn)/w* 3,983 # of Companies (Up) 24 Total Trades (#/w)* 3,044 # of Companies (Down) 17 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 22,112 # of Companies (Not changed) 19 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,751 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.430 4.9% -17.3% Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 0.960 4.3% 4.3% Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (NRM) BINI 0.850 3.7% 21.4% Economy Bank BEFI 0.310 3.3% -3.1% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2.190 2.8% 10.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.070 -12.5% -12.5% AL-Kindi of Veterinary Vac. IKLV 2.810 -12.2% -9.1% Mamoura Real-estate Inv. SMRI 5.060 -7.2% -25.0% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 0.750 -6.3% 0.0% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.160 -5.9% -5.9% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 4,737.4 3,589.0 51.9% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1,823.0 1,381.1 20.0% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 701.5 531.4 7.7% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 351.0 265.9 3.8% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 303.0 229.5 3.3%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,649 7,524.6 5,700.4 82.4% Agriculture 418 816.1 618.2 8.9% Industry 558 510.9 387.0 5.6% Services 258 120.6 91.3 1.3% Hotels&Tourism 66 100.8 76.4 1.1% Telecom 48 53.2 40.3 0.6% Insurance 3 0.8 0.6 0.0% Investment 6 0.4 0.3 0.0% Grand Total 3,006 9,127.3 6,914.6 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



On Wednesday, Ministry of Finance announced the launch of national bonds (first issuance) for public subscription, with a total value of IQD2 trln, for the period from February 10 to March 10, 2025. The ministry stated in a statement that its launch of these bonds comes "as part of its plan to enhance local investment and provide savings tools for citizens and investors." According to the statement, the bonds are divided into two categories: ️The first bond is worth 500,000 dinars with an annual interest of 6%, and matures after two years, with interest paid every six months. The second bond is worth 1,000,000 dinars with an annual interest of 7.5%, and matures after four years, with interest paid every six months. (Shafaq News)

A cross transaction occurred on 900.0 mn shares of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) on Feb. 5, valued at IQD3.9 bn and corresponding to 0.2% of BBOB's capital.

On Friday, the Iraqi Securities Commision (ISC) explained the importance of the MoU with the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange last Monday, and while indicating the imminent launch of the Environmental and Social Governance Guide, it confirmed the development of a plan to provide facilities during the opening of accounts for investors. (INA)

According to the ISC decision on Jan. 14, 2025, the ISX transferred Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) from the Undisclosed Companies Market (UCM) to the Regular Market (RM) starting Feb. 2, 2025.

The ISC has approved the request of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) to have a one-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 10.0% bonus issue to IQD1.815 bn starting from Jan. 28, 2025. Iraq Baghdad for General Transport (SBPT) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase through a 130.769% bonus issue to IQD3.0 bn.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:

AL- Kindi of Veterinary Vaccines Drugs (IKLV) resumed trading on Feb. 4 after holding its postponed AGM on Jan. 30 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Elaf Islamic Bank (BELF) starting Feb. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 6 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Asiacell (TASC) starting Feb. 4 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 8 to discuss and approve electing two original and nine alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing one original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Feb. 18 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 23. The meeting will discuss and approve various matters, including increasing production and storage capacity, importing factories, the sovereign loan, and adding the activity of importing fodder yellow corn and chemical fertilizers. Additionally, the agenda includes distributing the remaining dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, establishing a commercial department, and activating the open investment portfolio. Other topics include offering the Abu Ghraib site area for investment after emptying it to complete deficiencies at the Nay site in Diyala Governorate and support the governorate's development. The AGM will also address investing in or renting the refrigerated potato warehouse site in Abu Ghraib and the lease contract for Al-Latifiya Farm.