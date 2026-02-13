Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 2,191.7 -1.2% -2.6% RSISX USD Index 2,155.0 -1.2% -2.6%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w* 7,142.3 # of Comp. Listed on the ISX / # of Comp. on the OTC Market 104 / 11 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/w* 5.4 # of Traded Comp. 50 Traded Shares (mn)/w* 3,832 # of Companies (Up) 27 Total Trades (#/w)* 3,473 # of Companies (Down) 8 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 21,798 # of Companies (Not changed) 15 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 16,514 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate**/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)*** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

* Including OTC market

** Selling price of the dollar by banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

*** Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 0.800 17.6% 17.6% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.170 13.3% 0.0% Al-Sadeer Hotel HSAD 27.000 8.0% 0.0% Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 1.350 4.7% -3.6% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. (UCM) INCP 1.990 2.1% -14.2% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank (UCM) BUND 0.050 -44.4% -73.7% Iraqi for Carton Man. IICM 1.100 -18.5% -39.9% Elaf Islamic Bank BELF 0.470 -14.5% 2.2% Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.070 -12.5% -12.5% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 1.530 -10.0% -1.9% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,321.0 1,758.3 32.5% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 2,162.4 1,638.2 30.3% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 659.8 499.9 9.3% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 477.7 361.9 6.7% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 395.9 299.9 5.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors(1) Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 2,271 5,459.0 4,135.6 76.5% Industry 601 781.7 592.2 11.0% Telecom 256 660.3 500.2 9.3% Services 266 186.3 141.2 2.6% Hotels&Tourism 45 42.5 32.2 0.6% Insurance 4 3.0 2.2 0.0% Agriculture 1 0.0 0.0 0.0% Investment 0 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,444 7,132.8 5,403.6 100.0%

(1) Excluding OTC market

Iraq Stock Exchange



Fitch Ratings has affirmed Trade Bank of Iraq's (TBI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC+' and its Government Support Rating (GSR) at 'ccc+'. (FitchRatings)

The ISC has approved the request of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) to have a two-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through an 11.998% bonus issue to IQD288.0 bn starting from Mar. 1, 2025.

The ISC has approved the request of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) to have a two-month extension period to add the new shares from the capital increase through a 114.3% rights issue to IQD15.0 bn starting from Mar. 2, 2025.

Al -Khazer for Construction Materials (IKHC) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 1.0 bn shares starting Mar. 2 from the capital increase to IQD2.0 bn through a 100.0% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

The third issuance of Enjaz bonds was launched for trading starting Mar. 5, 2025, on the bond platform. The price change will be 5% according to the table received from the CBI. The bonds will trade from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm. Gulf Commercial Bank (BGUC) invited its shareholders to subscribe to 50.0 bn shares starting Mar. 5 from the capital increase to IQD350.0 bn through a 16.67% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Al-Mansour Bank (BMNS) resumed trading on Mar. 2 after holding its AGM on Feb. 26 in which they discussed and approved 2024 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD351.0 bn to IQD445.0 bn through a 26.78% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members. Kurdistan International Islamic Bank (BKUI) resumed trading on Mar. 3 after holding its AGM on Feb. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, decided to distribute IQD0.225 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 25.0% dividend yield, and electing one original and seven alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Region Trade Bank (BRTB) starting Mar. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 20 to discuss and approve 2024 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD350.0 bn to IQD400.0 bn through a 14.29% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) starting Apr. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on May 4 to discuss and approve 2021, 2022, and 2023 annual financial statements and electing four original and four alternative board members.