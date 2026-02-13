MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By Tony Gamal-Gabriel and Ammar Karim for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq says seeking alternatives to Iran gas

Iraq is exploring alternatives to Iranian gas imports, including options in the Gulf, a government official said, as it seeks to reduce dependence on its sanctions-hit neighbour.

(Picture: Stock image of gas tanker. Credit: Pixabay)

