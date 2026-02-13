Idea Of Elections In Ukraine Comes From Russians, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in an interview with The Atlantic, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said he is not against holding a referendum on a peace agreement together with presidential elections, as this would help increase voter turnout and make it more difficult for Russia to question the results.

However, according to Zelensky, it must be a proper agreement.

"I don't think we should put a bad deal up for a referendum," he said.

He also noted that the very idea of holding elections during the war came from the Russians, "because they want to get rid of me."

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is ready both for elections and for holding a referendum.

"We're not afraid of anything. Are we ready for elections? We're ready. Are we ready for a referendum? We're ready," he said.

