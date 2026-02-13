Mom, Kinshasa Municipality Sign Twinning Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The State of Qatar and the Democratic Republic of Congo signed yesterday a twinning agreement between the Ministry of Municipality and the Kinshasa Municipality aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in municipal and developmental fields, on the sidelines of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026).

The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, and on the Congolese side by Governor of Kinshasa Municipality Daniel Bumba Lubaki.

The agreement aims to strengthen institutional cooperation and exchange expertise in building inspections and licensing, organising advertising boards, developing training and capacity-building programmes.