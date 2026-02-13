STARTRADER Presents Its Post-Rebrand Vision At Ifx EXPO Dubai 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

At iFX EXPO Dubai, STARTRADER highlighted how its rebrand, sponsorship strategy, and market positioning align under one long-term vision

The global multi-asset broker, STARTRADER, recently participated at iFX EXPO Dubai as a Platinum Sponsor.

The event, organized by Ultimate Fintech, is a platform that serves as a great networking point. With over 10K attendees, 150 speakers, from over 130 countries, and 3,800 companies, the conversation about the financial market becomes more alive and engaging.

STARTRADER's participation in this expo comes as a strategic decision, as it functions as a continuum to the story the broker announced earlier in the year. After announcing its rebranding, STARTRADER sealed sponsorship deals with leading sports entities.

Commenting on STARTRADER's participation, Peter Karsten, CEO of STARTRADER, said:“Our presence at iFX EXPO Dubai reflects a deliberate continuation of the journey we began with our rebrand. It is about presenting a clearer, more focused identity that aligns with how we build our platforms, partnerships, and long-term direction. This expo provided the right setting to express that evolution in a tangible way. This evolution builds on the trust we have established with our clients, placing their interests at the center of our priorities, and reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening that trust over time.”

The refreshed brand identity, introduced to reinforce trust, clarity, and sustainable growth, was clearly reflected in the premium booth design and the use of calmer color palettes. The artwork emphasized the values of clarity over noise and hype that the company has adopted as part of its broader brand evolution.

The reference to STARTRADER's sports sponsorships, including the NBA, the UAE National Cricket Team under the ICC Men's T20 framework, and the Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East, further highlighted this positioning, reflecting principles of high performance, control, and precision, qualities that have long shaped the company's relationship with its clients and continue to guide its strategic direction. Regulated by CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC, the company offers traders trusted platforms where they can execute trades with precision while having control over their risk.

The booth attracted visitors who came to learn more about the advantages of trading and partnering with the company. The skilled team at the booth engaged with them and held enriching discussions about the latest updates in the market and the industry.

Aligning with the narrative presented at this expo, STARTRADER introduced exciting promotions for sports enthusiasts, offering participants the chance to win tickets to matches from some of the leading sports entities it has partnered with.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global broker that provides its clients with opportunities to trade financial instruments online. STARTRADER services both Partners and Retail Clients, who can trade using the MetaTrader Platform, the STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

As a global broker, STARTRADER holds a client-first approach as our core principle. Regulated in 5 jurisdictions (ASIC, FSA, FSC, FSCA, and CMA), STARTRADER upholds strong governance alongside sustainable growth. STARTRADER's team comprises dedicated professionals working collaboratively to deliver quality service to its Partners and Clients.

Contact

Global PR Manager

Janna Magabilen

STARTRADER

