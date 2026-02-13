Minister Of Municipality Inaugurates 13Th Edition Of Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition Agriteq 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Under the auspices of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated Thursday the 13th edition of the Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition "AgriteQ 2026" at its venue in the Cultural Village (Katara) with the participation of over 520 exhibitors from 41 countries.

The opening ceremony was attended by a lineup of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials; Their Excellencies ambassadors accredited to the State; and representatives of governmental and private entities as well as regional and international organizations concerned with agriculture and food security.

Participating as Guest of Honor for this edition is HE Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadley, affirming the depth of fraternal relations and joint cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, sustainability, and food security.

Addressing the ceremony, HE the Minister of Municipality affirmed that AgriteQ 2026 embodies the wise leadership's commitment to advancing sustainable development and strengthening the food security system.

He noted that the exhibition is being held at a significant stage as the State of Qatar continues implementing the third phase of the National Food Security Strategy (2024-2030), which is aimed at enhancing self-sufficiency, developing local production, and building a resilient food system capable of addressing global challenges.

His Excellency explained that the exhibition has become a leading platform bringing together decision-makers; investors; experts; and farmers, contributing to knowledge exchange; fostering innovation; and strengthening local and international partnerships, reflecting its growing regional and international stature.

He also highlighted the qualitative achievements made by the State of Qatar in the field of food security, which have contributed to building a resilient food system capable of meeting local market needs and strengthening supply chain stability.

His Excellency affirmed that the Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with its partners, will continue implementing qualitative initiatives and projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the agricultural sector, promoting its sustainability, developing its infrastructure and technological capabilities, and improving support mechanisms by linking them to production outputs. This includes engaging farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen in policy formulation, and reinforcing the role of the private sector as a key partner in agricultural development.

He further noted that the Ministry of Municipality achieved first place in the "Ascending" category of the Qatar Government Excellence Award, underscoring the efficiency of its institutional performance and the quality of services provided.

His Excellency pointed to the launch of the Agricultural Support Vouchers Program during the current season, enhancing the flexibility and quality of production inputs. He also noted the achievement of 100 percent coverage for certain essential vegetables during several months, in addition to the commencement of exporting national products to external markets, reflecting the competitiveness of local products.

He stated that self-sufficiency rates have reached 99 percent in dairy products, 100 percent in poultry, and 24 percent in sheep and goat meat, further strengthening the State's position in food security.

His Excellency the Minister of Municipality also announced the launch of the "Sustainable Agricultural Production Award" starting this year, to honor distinguished farmers and livestock and fisheries breeders, and to promote a culture of innovation and sustainability. Winners of its first edition will be honored during AgriteQ 2027.

He emphasized that the State's ambition is to build a modern agricultural sector based on knowledge, technology, and sustainability, capable of contributing to the diversification of the national economy and achieving the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

AgriteQ 2026 is being held over five days across an area exceeding 40,000 square meters, featuring diverse sectors including plant and animal production, fisheries and aquaculture, horticulture, food industries, transport and logistics, biotechnology, and smart agricultural systems.

The exhibition also includes the AgriteQ Scientific Conference, which serves as a platform to discuss the latest developments in sustainable agriculture, food production chains, climate change adaptation, innovation in food industries, and trends in agricultural investment.

In addition, the exhibition features a range of accompanying activities that enhance the visitor experience, including workshops at the Ministry of Municipality Pavilion, the Kids Zone, the Panda House, the Auction Theater, the Zoo, the Live Cooking Theater, workshops for People with Disabilities, "Qatar Lens," as well as the Farmers Market, Honey Market, Dates Market, Flower Market, and dedicated food and beverage areas. (QNA)