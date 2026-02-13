VIDEO: Agriteq 2026 Kicks Off With Focus On Sustainable Agriculture

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar launched the 13th edition of the International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ 2026) yesterday at the Katara Cultural Village.

Held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the five-day exhibition features more than 520 exhibitors from 41 countries.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Minister of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Attiya, in attendance with the Guest of Honor, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, along with several Ministers, senior officials, Ambassadors, representatives of government and private sector entities, and regional and international organisations focused on agriculture and food security.

During his opening remarks, Minister Al-Attiya stated that the exhibition reflects the leadership's commitment to advancing sustainable development and reinforcing the national food security framework.

He highlighted that it comes at a pivotal time as the country moves forward with the third phase of its National Food Security Strategy (2024–2030), which focuses on boosting self-sufficiency, expanding local production, and strengthening a resilient food system capable of responding to global challenges.

The Minister noted that AgriteQ has evolved into a premier platform that convenes decision-makers, investors, experts, and farmers, facilitating knowledge exchange, driving innovation, and reinforcing local and international partnerships, underscoring its expanding regional and global prominence.

He further highlighted that Qatar has achieved full self-sufficiency in certain key vegetables during several months of the year and has begun exporting local produce to international markets, demonstrating the growing competitiveness of national products.

Minister Al-Attiya remarked that self-sufficiency levels have reached 99 percent in dairy, 100 percent in poultry, and 24 percent in sheep and goat meat, reinforcing the country's food security framework.



Photo by Hana Ramadan/ The Peninsula

Exhibitors from across the globe gathered at AgriteQ 2026 to showcase cutting-edge agricultural technologies, sustainable farming solutions, and innovative tools aimed at enhancing productivity and resilience in the sector.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of AgriteQ, Sophie Weber, an exhibitor from a European agri-tech company, said,“AgriteQ has become an essential platform for us to connect with regional buyers and showcase our latest sustainable farming technologies. The level of organisation and the quality of visitors this year reflect Qatar's serious commitment to advancing agricultural innovation.”

Another exhibitor, Akram Ali, a regional supplier specialising in greenhouse systems, stressed that the exhibition provides a valuable setting to build partnerships.

“We've seen strong interest from local farmers and investors who are eager to adopt smart irrigation and climate-resilient solutions,” Ali said.“Events like AgriteQ create real opportunities for collaboration that go beyond the exhibition floor.”

The exhibition also offers a variety of engaging activities to enrich the visitor experience, including workshops at the Ministry of Municipality Pavilion, the Kids Zone, Panda House, Auction Theater, and Zoo, along with live cooking demonstrations, sessions for people with disabilities, 'Qatar Lens,' and vibrant marketplaces for farmers, honey, dates, and flowers, complemented by dedicated food and beverage areas.

This week, the Ministry of Municipality won first place in the 'Ascending' category of the Qatar Government Excellence Award, highlighting its efficient performance and quality services.

Minister Al-Attiya also unveiled the new 'Sustainable Agricultural Production Award' yesterday, to recognise outstanding farmers, livestock, and fisheries breeders, and to encourage innovation and sustainability.