Turkmenistan And Russia Discuss Key Bilateral Issues And CIS Coordination
The issues were reviewed during a telephone conversation held on February 12 between Turkmenistan's Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
During the talks, the sides covered a broad range of bilateral agenda items, including the schedule of upcoming contacts and joint events.
Earlier, on January 22, Sergei Lebedev, Secretary-General of the CIS, announced during a meeting with Turkmenistan's plenipotentiary, Ambassador Esen Aydogdiyev, who also serves as Chair of the Economic Commission, that the CIS Executive Committee would provide all necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of Turkmenistan's 2026 chairmanship and the fulfillment of the country's leadership concept within the CIS.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment