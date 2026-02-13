Age Concern Hampshire Announces New Foot Clinics To Boost Confidence And Mobility For Older People

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is set to open new foot care clinics in Kingsclere, Farnborough, Lymington, and Bordon, helping older people stay confident, active, and mobile.Healthy feet are key to balance and independence, yet many older adults struggle to reach their toes due to arthritis, impaired eyesight, or reduced mobility. Age Concern Hampshire's clinics, run by qualified foot health practitioners, provide toenail cutting and basic foot health checks, helping prevent discomfort, falls, and injuries.Michele Ralph, Foot Care Coordinator at Age Concern Hampshire, said: "Our Foot Clinics are about more than just foot care - they help older people feel confident on their feet and maintain their independence. We're committed to making this vital service accessible to everyone who needs it."Clinics are available across Hampshire, including Alton, Andover, Basingstoke, Dibden/Hythe, Havant, Hedge End, Locks Heath, New Milton, Odiham, Overton, Petersfield, Ringwood, Tadley, Winchester, and Yateley. The new clinics in Kingsclere, Farnborough, Lymington, and Bordon will open soon.To book an appointment, call 01962 868545 or visit their website for more information: .​Editor's Notes:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.



Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX



Tel: 01962 868545

