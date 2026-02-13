Tu Yaa Main FIRST REVIEW: Is Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor's Movie Worth Your Time

Tu Yaa Main FIRST Review: The film blends emotional storytelling with intense thriller elements, exploring love across class divides while trapping its leads in a terrifying life-or-death situation. Is it worth your time? Check here

Tu Yaa Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, dares to blend two very different cinematic worlds - an urban love story and a survival horror thriller. Inspired by the Thai film The Pool, the movie begins as a relationship drama between two influencers from starkly different socio-economic backgrounds.

Avani, a privileged social media star, crosses paths with Maruti, a street-smart content creator from Nala Sopara. Their love story unfolds through Mumbai's contrasting landscapes - from glamorous bungalows to modest chawls and crowded local trains. The film takes its time building emotional depth, showcasing their chemistry, struggles, and emotional conflicts.

However, the narrative shifts dramatically in the second half when the couple finds themselves trapped inside a swimming pool with a deadly crocodile. This unexpected twist transforms the film into a survival thriller that thrives on tension and claustrophobic fear. Though the slow build-up may test patience, the film's bold shift in tone ultimately makes it memorable and unconventional.

One of the biggest strengths of the film lies in its performances. Adarsh Gourav delivers a striking portrayal of Maruti, capturing the authenticity of a small-town dreamer navigating love and danger. His effortless use of local slang and emotionally layered performance make his character feel deeply real.

Shanaya Kapoor impresses with her restrained yet emotionally resonant portrayal of Avani. She brings vulnerability and subtle emotional transitions to the role, making her character relatable despite her privileged background. Their contrasting personalities create an engaging and believable chemistry on screen.

The film also benefits from exceptional technical support. Cinematographer Remy Dalai captures Mumbai's rain-drenched chaos and the eerie isolation of the countryside with visual richness. Meanwhile, music composer Prateek Rajagopal enhances the narrative with energetic underground rap tracks and a gripping background score that heightens tension during survival sequences.

The post-interval survival sequence forms the heart of the film. The swimming pool transforms into a terrifying battleground where the protagonists must constantly outsmart the predator. The sequence relies less on visual spectacle and more on sustained tension, creative improvisation, and emotional desperation.

A cameo by Amruta Khanvilkar early in the film effectively sets the ominous tone. Among the supporting cast, Kshitee Jog and Ansh Vikas Chopra deliver strong performances, while Parul Gulati and Parvathy Thiruvothu feel underutilised despite their potential.

While the film succeeds in building intense emotional and physical stakes, it slightly falters during its climax. After investing heavily in tension, the resolution feels rushed, leaving certain narrative threads incomplete. Yet, the film's willingness to experiment with storytelling and genre blending makes it stand apart from conventional Bollywood thrillers.

Overall Verdict:

Tu Yaa Main stands out for its ambitious storytelling and daring genre fusion. Despite pacing issues and a slightly hurried ending, the film succeeds in delivering emotional depth and nerve-wracking suspense, making it a refreshing and bold cinematic experiment.