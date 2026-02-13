Who Is Sonam Pandit? Why She Is Trending On Google Ahead Maha Shivratri

Who is Sonam Pandit? She has gained a large following over the years through television appearances and social media interaction, but her most recent devotional content has thrust her back into the spotlight.

Sonam Pandit is a Mumbai-based actor, digital developer, and social media influencer who has lately achieved popularity online. She is well-known for combining entertainment, beauty, and lifestyle material with culturally themed narrative across digital platforms.

Sonam Pandit is an actress and digital artist who creates stuff for television and internet. She has starred in famous series such as Mere Sai and Savdhaan India, which have helped her further her acting career.

Aside from performing, Sonam Pandit is a social media influencer who generates material on Instagram and other platforms on beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and devotion.

She is also a skilled makeup artist who operates her own beauty business, so her presence extends beyond acting and influencing.

Sonam Pandit was born in Ranchi and reared in Delhi before moving to Mumbai to pursue a career in entertainment.

Sonam Pandit originally found traction with short-form video material, particularly lip-sync and creative reels, before extending to Instagram and YouTube following platform changes in India.

Today, she is well acknowledged as a digital personality who combines creativity with cultural narrative.

Sonam Pandit is now popular after releasing a devotional video during the Mahashivratri holiday. The video rapidly went viral on social media, sparking widespread public attention.

Mahashivratri movie goes viral: She posted an Instagram clip devoted to Lord Shiva that included traditional images and spiritual music. The video quickly disseminated across various media.

Millions of views online: According to reports, the movie received millions of views in a short period of time, thanks to widespread sharing and reposting.

Blend of commitment and modern storytelling: Viewers praised the video's combination of cultural symbolism with a contemporary visual style, which made it particularly appealing to younger viewers.

Perfect festival timing: The video was launched only days before Mahashivratri, which increased its reach and interaction among devotees and social media users.

Positive fan response: Many admirers applauded the creative presentation and spiritual message, causing the video to trend across platforms and fuel internet searches for her.