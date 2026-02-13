Rajpal Yadav To Ameesha Patel: 5 Bollywood Celebs Caught In Cheque Bounce Cases!

Bollywood actors involved in cheque bounce cases: Bollywood stars are often in the news for their movies and glamour, but many big names have also been caught up in cheque bounce cases. Some have even been sentenced by the court.

Actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from a Delhi firm in 2010 to make his directorial debut, 'Ata Pata Laapata'. The film, released in 2012, was a disaster. Rajpal couldn't repay the loan. His 7 cheques bounced, and his debt grew to ₹9 crore. Following a High Court order, Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in February 2026.

Ameesha Patel, actress of films like 'Gadar 2' with Sunny Deol, faced a case in a 2017 event deal dispute. The Moradabad court had sent her a summons. She was accused of taking money but not showing up for an event, and the ₹2 lakh cheque she gave to return the organizer's money bounced. In 2026, the court directed Ameesha to appear before it.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma was found guilty in a 2018 cheque bounce case. The Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai sentenced him to 3 months of simple imprisonment and ordered him to pay ₹3.72 lakh in compensation. However, after a settlement, the sessions court closed the matter and acquitted him. The cheque bounce case against Varma was filed by a supplier in Mumbai.

In 2019, Bollywood actress Koena Mitra was convicted in a cheque bounce case by the Andheri Metropolitan Court in Mumbai. The court sentenced her to 6 months in jail and ordered her to pay ₹4.64 lakh in compensation to the complainant. It is said that her ₹3 lakh cheque, given to a woman named Poonam Sethi to repay a debt, had bounced. According to reports, Koena had taken ₹22 lakh from Poonam.

In 2024, director Rajkumar Santoshi was sentenced to 2 years in jail by a Jamnagar court in a cheque bounce case and was also fined ₹2.20 crore. It is said that a Jamnagar businessman had given ₹1 crore for a film production. When the film wasn't made, Santoshi gave the businessman 11 cheques of ₹10 lakh each, which bounced. After the sentence, Santoshi approached the Gujarat High Court, where he got bail and the sentence was suspended.

Alka Kaushal, an actress from films like 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and shows like 'Qubool Hai', faced trouble in a cheque bounce case. After borrowing ₹50 lakh from a Punjab farmer, Avtar Singh, to produce a TV show, she gave him two cheques of ₹25 lakh each, which bounced. The Sangrur court in Punjab sentenced Alka and her mother to 2 years in jail. She went to jail in 2017 and was released in 2018.