Smriti Irani Calls Gauri Pradhan As The 'Perfect One' From Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Cast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Smriti Irani recently turned nostalgic as she reshared a beautiful reunion montage originally shared by actress Gauri Pradhan on social media, from the iconic television show“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”.

Smriti further went onto call Gauri Pradhan who is also her co-star in the show as“the perfect one amongst the lot.”

A few days ago, Gauri Pradhan had delighted Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fans by posting a montage video featuring a fun reunion of the members of the show's first superhit season, which aired in 2000.

The clip captured the cast enjoying quality time together during a dinner outing. Among those present were Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev, Tina Vohra, Komolika Guhathakurta, Sandeep Biswas, Ashlesha Savant and others. Gauri wrote a small yet sweet caption on the video that read,“A night to remember,” followed by three red heart emoticons.

Resharing the video on her own social media, Smriti praised Gauri and described her as“the perfect one amongst the lot,” expressing her affection for her former co-star.

Smriti also reposted a picture shared by actress Tuhina Vora from the reunion, featuring the two of them hugging each other.

Alongside it, she wrote,“where the heart and head can meet with elan,” further reflecting on the warmth and depth of their enduring bond.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the reprise version of the show went on air, after 25 years of its debut, in August 2025.

Smriti Irani reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is seen essaying the role of Mihir. Actress Apara Mehta who essayed the role of Mihir's mother Savita Virani in the first season, is not a part of the current one.

For the uninitiated, Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

The previous season that aired from June 2000 to November 2008, saw a run of 8 years making it the longest running show of that time.

True blue fans of the show would remember how the character of Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay was brought back to life, even after he had exited it, due to the high demand by fans.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, also stars actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta with each one of them having reprised their roles on the show.

It has also roped in a new cast that includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

