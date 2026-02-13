Pookie REVIEW: Hit Or Flop? Is Ajay Dhishan-RK Dhanusha's Romantic Drama Best For Your Valentine's Weekend? Read THIS

Pookie First Review: A romance drama starring Ajay Dhishan and R. K. Dhanusha, opened in cinemas today, February 13, 2026. Before its theatrical release, film industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared his initial impressions of the film after a preview.

Ramesh Bala rated X 3.25 out of 5 and regarded it as a movie for today's youth. According to him, the plot is around a couple who decide to split up and the emotional journey that ensues. He commented that the story depicts how the couple copes with their separation in an interesting manner.

Ramesh Bala described the picture as "fun" and "vibe"-driven, with a strong musical presence. He praised the principal performers, adding that Ajay Dhishan and R. K. Dhanusha gave excellent performances. He also stated that the supporting cast, which includes Sunil, Lakshmi Manchu, Shiyara Sharmi, and Ashwin Ram, fits nicely with the film's structure.

The music, written by Vijay Antony, was mentioned in the article as another outstanding aspect of the picture. Ramesh Bala stated that the songs play an important part in forming the whole experience. He also said that filmmaker Ganesh Chandra seemed to grasp the sensibilities of younger viewers, implying that the picture may appeal to couples and youth audiences during the Valentine's Day weekend.

Meera Vijay Antony presents Pookie via Fatima Vijay Antony Company and Vijay Antony Film Corporation. Aside from the lead duo, the film stars Pandiarajan, Indumathi Manigandan, Aaditya Kathir, Vivek Prasanna, Black Pandi, Bigg Boss Sathya, M. J. Shriram, Radha, Priyanka, and others. According to the official description, the tale revolves around Kailash and Aazhi, who have been in a relationship for six years.

A furious disagreement culminates in the words "Let's break up," which marks a watershed moment in their relationship. The occurrence serves as the narrative's foundation. Technically, Ganesh Chandra directed and filmed the picture, while Vijay Antony edited and composed the soundtrack. The storyline and dialogue are ascribed to Puthiya Parithi. With its distribution already underway, audience reaction in the following hours and days will decide how well the picture does at the box office.