Pakistan SHOCKER! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Pirated DVD Spotted In Karachi For Just Rs 16 (WATCH)

Despite the fact that Dhurandhar is legally prohibited in Pakistan, pirated versions of the film are being offered at low costs. A video demonstrating this is currently going popular on social media platforms.

Karl Rock, a YouTuber living in India, recently discovered pirated versions of the Indian film Dhurandhar for sale at Karachi's Rainbow Centre, a well-known market for pirated content. Despite a restriction on Indian films in Pakistan, the film cost merely PKR 50 (about. Rs 16), shocking many who viewed Rock's video online.

In the video, Rock expresses amazement, adding, "Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found." The shopkeeper said, "This is an Indian film, Dhurandhar. It was released lately."When Rock enquired about the price, the merchant responded, "Sir, it is Rs 50 PKR (Rs 16)."

Indian social media users were astounded to learn that CDs and pendrives are still being used to pirate films in Pakistan. One commented, "A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan, lol." Another said, "Still Selling pirated films is crazy... Still remember 15 years ago or so my cousin brought CDs of pirated movies."

Others observed, "The movie is banned by Pakistan government, but it is getting pirated normally, and it is also the top trending Netflix movie. Make it make sense." Some were surprised that physical media like CDs and pendrives remain popular, with one remarking, "We can still buy films on a pendrive and CD in Pakistan? This trend was over here before at least 10 years. Strange."

Dhurandhar debuted on Netflix on January 30 and swiftly topped the streaming service's weekly Top 10 lists in both India and Pakistan, defying the Pakistani government's prohibition.

Ranveer Singh, whose family has Sindhi ancestry and moved from Pakistan to India before partition, also appears in the film.

Following the popularity of Dhurandhar, the sequel, dubbed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is set to open in theatres on March 19.