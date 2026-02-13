Uzbekistan, Tajikistan Push For Expanded Electricity Exchange
The issue was addressed during a meeting in Tashkent between Uzbekistan's Minister of Energy, Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, and Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma.
The sides focused on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, with particular attention given to technical aspects of the project“Reconnection to the Unified Power System of Central Asia.” The initiative is aimed at enhancing regional energy integration and improving the reliability of electricity transmission across Central Asia.
Following the talks, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations of brotherhood and strategic partnership.
Meanwhile, Tajikistan is currently receiving up to 2 million kWh of electricity per day from Uzbekistan. These volumes may increase as Uzbekistan's power system expands its export capacity.
