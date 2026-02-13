MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 12, 2026 7:28 am - The GAC brand, represented at AVTODOM Group, summed up the results of 2025: record sales and expansion of the model range

The GAC brand is represented at GAC AVTODOM. It announced key performance results for the past year. The brand has demonstrated dynamic sales growth and product range expansion in 2025.

The total sales volume of GAC cars in Russia reached 20 thousand units by the end of the year. This indicator indicates an increase in the loyalty of Russians to the brand.

Modernization and expansion of the model range have become a powerful impetus of GAC sales growth. The GAC Empower sports sedan entered the market in March 2025. The company announced the upgraded flagship crossover GAC GS8 in the summer of the same year. It has also become available with a hybrid engine. The GAC GS4 crossover is available in an all-wheel drive version. The GS3 model is now available in stylish black. The GAC M8 minivan is designed for comfortable travel. It received an exclusive package.

The victories in reputable Russian industry awards confirm the Recognition of the high standards of the GAC brand. The brand's models were awarded in several significant nominations. The GAC M8 won the title of the best minivan according to the Grand Prix Driving version. The GAC GS3 was named the best compact crossover. The all-wheel drive GAC GS4 distinguished itself in the Resource Test nomination. The GAC Empower sports sedan was awarded the title of Car of the Year in the middle class.

The GAC brand has also expanded its partnership with Russian technology companies. Collaboration with the Yandex ecosystem has made it possible to integrate the intelligent Yandex Auto platform into GAC vehicles. Motorists have access to personalized navigation, voice assistant and multimedia content thanks to this.

"The GAC brand confidently occupies a leading position in the Russian car market. The dynamic sales growth was the result of the brand's consistent strategy aimed at business development, - Sergey Vorobyov, Head of Sales at GAC AVTODOM, commented. - The expansion of the model range has allowed the brand to occupy its own niche in several key segments of the Russian car market. This is confirmed by the increase in consumer loyalty and the recognition of the professional community."