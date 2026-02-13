Haris M. Khalid Releases Latest Book On Advanced Grid Technologies And Smart Energy Systems

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 12, 2026 3:21 pm - Haris M. Khalid, globally a power systems researcher and the world's top 2% scientists in energy, has released his latest book on advanced grid technologies. Comprehensive roadmap for smart grids, renewable integration, and energy storage systems

Introduction

Dubai, UAE – Haris M. Khalid, internationally recognized researcher in power systems and advanced grid technologies, has officially released his latest book focusing on the evolution of modern power grids, smart energy systems, and renewable energy integration. The book aims to bridge the gap between traditional power infrastructure and intelligent, renewable-ready smart grids that define the future of global energy systems.

Haris M. Khalid, currently serving as Associate Professor of Power Engineering at the University of Dubai, is widely known for his impactful research in smart grids, cyber-physical energy systems, grid stability, and electric vehicle integration.

Details

The newly released book provides an in-depth yet structured understanding of how modern grids are transforming under the pressure of renewable penetration, distributed generation, electric vehicles, and energy storage systems. It discusses grid evolution, smart grid fundamentals, demand-side management, intelligent substations, and the integration of battery storage technologies for enhanced grid resilience.

Haris M. Khalid has authored and co-authored more than 130 peer-reviewed research papers and has accumulated over 4,000 citations with a strong H-index, placing him among the World's Top 2% Scientists in Energy based on global bibliometric rankings. His research contributions span smart grid stability, renewable energy forecasting, vehicle-to-grid systems, cybersecurity in power infrastructure, and next-generation grid modernization strategies.

The book is designed for undergraduate and graduate students, researchers, engineers, and industry professionals seeking a structured understanding of advanced grid technologies. It aligns closely with global clean energy transitions and supports sustainable energy goals in regions such as the UAE, USA, and Gulf countries.

Beyond academic excellence, Haris M. Khalid has served as Visiting Senior Researcher at the University of Johannesburg and as a consultant energy specialist for strategic institutions including the UAE Space Agency. He is a Senior Member of IEEE and actively contributes to international journals as editor and reviewer, strengthening the global scientific ecosystem in power engineering.

This release marks a significant milestone in his ongoing mission to promote intelligent, secure, and renewable-integrated power systems worldwide.

About Haris M. Khalid

Haris M. Khalid is a leading researcher in power systems and advanced grid technologies. He serves as Associate Professor of Power Engineering at the University of Dubai and is internationally recognized for his research in smart grids, renewable energy integration, electric vehicle systems, and energy storage technologies. Ranked among the World's Top 2% Scientists in Energy, he has published extensively in leading IEEE and international journals and continues to contribute to the advancement of sustainable and intelligent energy infrastructure globally.

