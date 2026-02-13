403
Tackling the global threat of antimicrobial resistance
(MENAFN- Shamalcomms) By Dr Wael Elamin, Medical Director, Environmental Sciences, M42
Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is often described as a distant threat, something future generations will have to confront. In reality, it is already changing the way infections are treated today. Increasingly, clinicians are encountering cases where medicines that once worked reliably are becoming less effective, complicating care and placing additional pressure on already stretched healthcare systems.
Global projections are sobering. The World Health Organization warns that AMR could contribute to up to 10 million deaths annually by 2050, while the World Bank estimates potential additional healthcare costs exceeding US$1 trillion. These are indicators of what happens when pathogens evolve faster than our systems adapt.
AMR develops when bacteria, viruses, and fungi change over time and become less responsive to existing medicines. Misuse and overuse of antimicrobials — in healthcare, agriculture, and veterinary practice — remain major drivers.
In December 2024, R&D funding for diagnostics reached US$1 billion (accounting for 7% of the total AMR R&D funding) but remains three times less than funding for therapeutics. Public-private partnerships, such as the AMR Action Fund, CARB-X, and the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership, are working to bridge these gaps and incentivise the development of effective diagnostics.
Several priorities emerge from current evidence. Firstly, antimicrobial stewardship remains essential. Antibiotics and other antimicrobials should be prescribed only when clinically necessary, guided, where possible, by diagnostic testing rather than by precautionary habit. Responsible prescribing slows resistance and preserves treatment effectiveness.
Second, capacity and access matter as much as technology. Laboratories and healthcare providers require reliable testing tools, training, and ongoing support to apply best practices. Strengthening capability in regions with fewer resources is not simply a technical exercise but is fundamental to global resilience.
Third, equity must be part of the AMR conversation. Countries facing economic constraints or instability often experience higher infectious-disease burdens while having fewer means to respond. Addressing AMR without acknowledging these disparities risks widening them further.
Despite the challenges, there are encouraging signs of progress. More countries are developing national AMR strategies, stewardship programmes are expanding, and new diagnostic approaches are supporting faster, more targeted treatment decisions. Increasingly, the focus is shifting from raising awareness to implementing practical, scalable solutions.
This balanced, systems-based perspective is central to ongoing discussions I will help to facilitate in my role as Chair of the AMR Leaders’ Summit at WHX Labs in Dubai. Rather than treating AMR purely as a scientific problem, these discussions will examine how policy, clinical practice, technology, financing, and education intersect — and where coordination can be strengthened.
Ultimately, AMR is complex, but it is not unmanageable. Responsible antimicrobial use, investment in diagnostics and workforce capability, and equitable access to tools and knowledge all have a measurable impact. Perhaps most importantly, AMR must move from being seen as a specialist topic to an integral part of mainstream health planning and budgeting.
Acting early, thoughtfully, and collaboratively offers the best chance of ensuring that antimicrobials remain effective for future generations — not as a warning, but as a sustained public-health achievement.
