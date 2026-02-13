EU Proposes Digital Networks Act, A Potential Boost For Fiber Optic Cables

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- On January 21 (local time), the European Commission put forward a legislative proposal titled the Digital Networks Act. This initiative aims to simplify and unify the rules governing connected networks, creating favorable conditions for operators to invest in and deploy advanced fiber-optic and mobile networks, while also supporting the application of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

In a press release issued the same day, the European Commission stated that one of the core objectives of this proposal is to strengthen the single market in the connectivity sector. By unifying rules and facilitating cross-border operations, it will incentivize operators to scale up, drive development, and foster innovation.

According to the details, businesses will only need to register in one member state to provide services across the entire EU. The EU plans to establish an EU-level spectrum authorization framework to promote pan-European satellite communication services. It will also enhance the consistency of spectrum authorizations among member states, offer operators longer-term spectrum licenses, and make these licenses automatically renewable by default.

The press release further noted that the proposal introduces mandatory national transition plans. Member states are required to submit their national plans by 2029 to ensure the gradual phase-out of traditional copper cable networks and the transition to advanced networks between 2030 and 2035.

According to the press release, the next step is for the new proposal to be submitted to the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union for deliberation.

