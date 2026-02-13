HMN Tech To Build Indonesia's PASELA Submarine Cable System, Empowering Digital Inclusion Across The Archipelago

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HMN Tech announced that it will undertake the construction of the PASELA Submarine Cable System, invested in by Indonesian telecommunications operator PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom). Serving as a key communication backbone connecting Merauke in South Papua Province and Tual in Maluku Province, the system is scheduled to be ready for commercial service in the third quarter of 2027. It is expected to inject strong momentum into the telecommunications upgrade and digital economy development of Eastern Indonesia.

PASELA Submarine Cable System Route Map

Spanning over 1,100 kilometers, the PASELA Submarine Cable System will adopt HMN Tech's full range of self-developed, internationally leading technologies and equipment-including titanium-alloy submarine repeaters with ultra-high water pressure resistance and premium-grade water-tight and hydrogen-tight sealing, high-performance submarine cables with ultra-low photoelectric transmission loss, and an AI-powered intelligent network management system. These technologies will enable large-capacity, low-latency, and highly reliable communication transmission, significantly enhancing both domestic and international communication bandwidth capacity and connection stability in Eastern Indonesia. Notably, the system will become the second submarine cable accessing Merauke, the easternmost region of Indonesia, forming a critical redundancy backup with the existing network. This will greatly strengthen regional network resilience and security, further optimize Indonesia's national digital backbone network layout, and solidify its foundation as a digital hub for the Southeast Asian archipelago.

As a strategic project under Indonesia's initiative to promote balanced development of the telecommunications and information industry and bridge regional digital divides, the construction of the PASELA cable system will effectively extend the coverage of high-speed networks in Eastern Indonesia, accelerate the realization of digital inclusion, and significantly reduce local broadband access costs. It will bring high-quality public services such as digital education and digital transportation to more remote communities, unlock the digital transformation potential of local fisheries, agriculture, mining, and other industries, and comprehensively drive the development of the regional digital economy.

Ma Yanfeng, Senior Vice President of HMN Tech, stated: "We are deeply honored to undertake this landmark project that empowers Indonesia's digital future. Leveraging our world-leading technological capabilities and extensive project delivery experience, HMN Tech is fully committed to ensuring the high-quality and efficient construction and commercial launch of the PASELA cable system. This high-capacity, highly reliable digital artery will serve as a vital engine driving the telecommunications industry upgrade and the prosperous development of the digital economy in Eastern Indonesia. "

As a global technology innovation leader in the cross-ocean communications industry, HMN Tech continues to deepen its expertise in product and technology innovation, striving to empower the leapfrog development of global connectivity and digital access through smarter, more reliable solutions. Currently, the PASELA Submarine Cable System is progressing steadily toward completion and will become a key digital artery connecting Indonesia's domestic and international communications. It will also provide solid support for the ASEAN digital integration process, helping to usher regional collaborative development into a new phase.