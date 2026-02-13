Carl E Fortson Jr Inspires Readers With PRINCIPLES Of SUCCESS Based On General Knowledge

Carl E. Fortson Jr. releases PRINCIPLES of SUCCESS“Based on General Knowledge”, a motivational book created to encourage readers to live with optimism, discipline, and purpose. Centered on inspiration, faith, and personal development, the book delivers positive affirmations and reflections designed to help individuals pursue their goals while maintaining integrity and spiritual grounding.







Written with warmth and sincerity, Fortson's work speaks to anyone facing discouragement or uncertainty. He reminds readers that success is rarely effortless and often requires sacrifice, patience, and perseverance, yet the rewards of living intentionally and faithfully can be life changing.

In PRINCIPLES of SUCCESS, Fortson explores the importance of remaining hopeful in a negative world while embracing divine principles such as integrity, wisdom, and obedience to God. He encourages readers to recognize and develop their talents, apply discipline in daily life, and use their gifts for the betterment of others. The book ultimately serves as a reminder that success is not only about personal achievement but also about uplifting the world around us.







Carl E. Fortson Jr., also known as CEF JR, was born in Ravenna, Ohio, in 1966 and moved to Cleveland at the age of five, which he still proudly calls home. After a thirty-year career in manufacturing, he continued pursuing his lifelong passion for writing. He is married to his wife Jackie, his longtime friend of thirty years, and is the proud father of Jasmine and grandfather to thirteen-year-old Daniel, known as Hawk. Known for his humor and upbeat personality, Fortson balances his lighthearted nature with a focused, business-oriented mindset and a strong desire to inspire others.

PRINCIPLES of SUCCESS follows his first published book, JUST SAYING, and reflects his ongoing mission to motivate and encourage readers through meaningful and practical insights.

Fortson explains that he wrote the book as part of his purpose to help others strive toward their goals while understanding the dedication required to achieve them. He hopes readers will walk away feeling renewed, encouraged, and ready to apply discipline, patience, and faith in their own journeys.

PRINCIPLES of SUCCESS“Based on General Knowledge” by Carl E. Fortson Jr. is now available through major online book retailers. Readers seeking faith driven inspiration and practical motivation will find this book a powerful addition to their personal growth library.

Global Book Network - Carl Fortson Jr., Author of Principles Of Success