Author Marc J. Seifer Explores History, Loss, And Legacy In New Saga Maxwell Chronicles: Doppelgänger & Crystal Night

Marc J. Seifer, Ph.D., Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author and historian, presents Maxwell Chronicles: Doppelgänger & Crystal Night, a two-book saga that continues the Rudy Styne Quadrilogy. The novels follow the Maxwell family, a Jewish family in early 20th-century Bavaria, as they attempt to build a pioneering aviation enterprise amid political upheaval, war, and social transformation.

Set across multiple generations, the story traces two brothers whose ambitions help establish a promising airline business. One brother, Simon, becomes a fighter pilot during World War I, flying alongside legendary aces such as the Red Baron. As Germany moves toward the rise of National Socialism, the family's assets are gradually confiscated, and their legacy is overtaken by forces beyond their control.

The narrative later shifts to a modern timeline, where investigative journalist Rudy Styne uncovers a connection between a contemporary computer hacker and the long-lost Maxwell family fortune. The investigation leads to the emergence of a surviving heir who seeks to reclaim what was taken decades earlier, raising questions of historical accountability and unresolved injustice.

Dr. Seifer is widely known for his scholarship in science, history, and consciousness. He has authored more than a dozen books and over 100 articles, including the acclaimed Wizard: The Life & Times of Nikola Tesla, a book hailed as a“Masterpiece” by bestselling author Nelson DeMille and“Highly recommended” by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. His work has also been reviewed favorably in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Scientific American, and Publishers Weekly, and he has appeared in the History Channel 5-part limited series The Tesla Files which he helped develop and also on other major media outlets including the BBC, NPR, and American Experience.

According to the author, The Maxwell Chronicles was inspired by research into the economic dimensions of the Holocaust-particularly the systematic confiscation of Jewish property prior to mass violence. The novels examine how legalized theft preceded genocide, and how the consequences of those actions can resurface generations later. Blending documented events with fictional characters, Maxwell Chronicles: Doppelgänger & Crystal Night explores themes of ambition, loss, identity, and justice, inviting readers to reconsider familiar historical narratives through the lens of a family whose story spans war, survival, and reckoning.

For more information about the author, visit marcseifer.

