Russians Try To Recruit Ukrainians To Register Starlink Terminals

"The Security Service of Ukraine is actively countering attempts by the Russian Federation to recruit Ukrainians for the illegal registration of Starlink systems," the post states.

As the SSU noted, "the Russians are currently facing blocked Starlink terminals along the entire front line. It has been established that the occupiers are trying to restore this communication channel by any means. In particular, they are offering Ukrainian citizens money to register terminals used by Russians at administrative service centers."

The SSU reported that the enemy acts both directly – placing announcements online with requests for registration – and through manipulations. For example, they impersonate Ukrainian soldiers who allegedly purchased Starlink systems with their own money but cannot register them, and thus ask Ukrainian citizens for help.

The Security Service urges citizens to remain vigilant and not fall for such provocations.

The SSU emphasized that cooperating with Russian occupiers in this way is classified under the Criminal Code of Ukraine as state treason during martial law (Part 2, Article 111) and carries a life sentence with confiscation of property.

If citizens witness such crimes, they should immediately report them to the SSU via the Telegram chatbot, by phone at 0 800 501 482, or by email.

"Individuals who voluntarily assist the enemy become accomplices in their crimes, contribute to the further deaths of Ukrainian military personnel and civilians, and to the shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities. They will be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law," the SSU stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian occupiers have threatened families of prisoners, demanding that they officially register Starlink terminals in their names.

