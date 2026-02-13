Kashmir's Handmade Advantage

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) People around the world are buying more handmade goods these days. Shoppers in Europe, the Gulf, and North America want the real thing, rather than factory copies. Kashmir sits in a strong position to meet that demand.

The artisans already have the talent. What they need most is larger scale, sharper branding, and much easier ways to reach buyers.

The export numbers tell a mixed story. Handicrafts still bring in money, but many artisans say their margins are shrinking fast. Middlemen still control the supply chains and take most of the profit. Raw materials cost more than ever. Young people hesitate to enter these trades because the work brings pride but very little stable income. Families who once passed carpet-weaving from one generation to the next now push their children toward service sectors instead.

Government schemes and GI tags have helped. They protect products like Pashmina and cut down on counterfeits, and that matters a lot. But a tag alone does not put money in anyone's pocket. Artisans still struggle with simple things like good packaging, digital marketing, and direct access to buyers abroad.

E-commerce is opening a fresh door. A shawl maker in Budgam can now post photos, sell online, and reach customers far beyond Lal Chowk. Social media lets small makers tell their own stories in their own words. Some young entrepreneurs are already blending old patterns with modern designs. They are selling successfully to city buyers in India and to Kashmiris living overseas.

This shift needs real support to grow. Affordable shipping, and simpler export rules are essential. Craft clusters should have shared workspaces, design labs, and practical training in pricing and negotiation. Banks must start treating artisans as genuine entrepreneurs, rather than just informal workers. A fair loan can turn a home workshop into a sustainable business.

Climate and logistics also frame the future. Unpredictable winters affect wool supplies, and highway closures often delay shipments. Global buyers expect things to arrive on time and in perfect condition. Meeting those expectations will take close teamwork between the government, exporters, and artisan groups.

Kashmir crafts can compete on the world stage. People everywhere still value heritage and the beauty of handmade work. The valley already holds that advantage.

With smart investment, transparent supply chains, and strong branding, this cultural wealth can become real economic strength.

The choice is straightforward. Kashmir can let these crafts survive as symbolic relics, kept alive by nostalgia and subsidies. Or it can place the artisans at the heart of its economic plans.

A region famous for its beauty should also become known for serious business discipline.

The hands that weave Pashmina and carve walnut still move with skill and confidence. Policy must now move with the same clarity.