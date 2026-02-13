Gurugram: Major Fire At Wedding Farm Near Sheetla Mata Temple No One Hurt

A major fire broke out in the early hours of Friday at a wedding farm located near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gurugram. No casualties have been reported in the incident, officials said.

Firefighters Control Blaze

The incident was reported to the fire department at around 3:30 am. More than half a dozen fire tenders rushed to the site and brought the blaze under control after more than two hours of firefighting, according to fire officials.

More details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)