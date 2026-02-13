Ajit Pawar's Crash: Sena (UBT) Praises Rohit Pawar, Slams DGCA Probe

Sena (UBT) Slams Probe, Demands SC-Monitored Investigation

Praising NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar for his presentation highlighting concerns over the circumstances of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's plane crash, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that Pawar had gathered significant information in the last 12-13 days, which should have been done by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Dubey raised concerns about the DGCA, the CID, and other investigative agencies, asserting that the investigation should have been led by a retired Supreme Court judge. "We also saw that presentation. It was a very good study. In the last twelve to thirteen days, he collected a lot of information, which the DGCA should have done. Today, be it the DGCA, our CBI, CID, what are they doing? We had said from the very first day that this investigation should be conducted under the monitoring of a retired Supreme Court judge...Ajit Dada Pawar was not an ordinary leader. He was a great leader... How did this happen? You should give all this information to the public through a press conference," Anand Dubey said.

Rohit Pawar Alleges Conspiracy

Earlier on Tuesday, Rohit Pawar raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's plane crash, suggesting it might be a conspiracy. "Entire Maharashtra is questioning whether Ajit Dada's plane crash was an accident or a conspiracy? I am sharing with you all what I feel. Some people are still expecting Dada to come from somewhere. Some say 6 people were in the aircraft, it was not Ajit Dada's dead body, it still feels like a nightmare," he said while holding a press conference on the Baramati air crash.

Rohit Pawar highlighted the atmosphere of suspicion, grief, and political intrigue currently surrounding these events in Maharashtra. He mentioned an investigation into the accident, citing a book that suggests killing a person's driver is an easy way to target them.

CM Urges Against Politicisation

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis urged political leaders not to politicise Ajit Pawar's death and assured that a thorough probe into the Baramati plane crash is underway.

Official Crash Details

Former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash on January 28 in Maharashtra's Baramati. According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati, died after a crash-landing occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. (ANI)

