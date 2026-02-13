Hindu Tea Worker Found Bound And Murdered In Bangladesh Ahead Of Polls

In a shocking incident that has raised concern in Bangladesh, the bloodied body of 28-year-old Ratan Shuvo Kar, a Hindu tea garden worker, was discovered with his hands and feet tightly bound in a plantation in the northeastern Moulvibazar district, police confirmed.

Locals found the victim's body around 10 a.m. on Wednesday inside the Champara Tea Garden in Kamalganj upazila, roughly 200 km from Dhaka, and immediately alerted authorities. The body bore visible injury marks and was found in a bloodied condition, indicating a violent assault. Kar's family had been searching for him since the previous night, his elder brother Laxman Kar told reporters.

Police have launched an investigation and sent the body for autopsy, examining whether the killing occurred at the scene or if the body was dumped there after the murder elsewhere. The timing of the discovery - just a day before Bangladesh's general elections - has prompted speculation among some residents about possible political links, but officials say there is no evidence yet to support that theory.

This killing marks at least the second violent death of a Hindu person in recent days, contributing to concerns about rising attacks on minority communities in the lead-up to the polls.