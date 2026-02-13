Women Entrepreneurs In AI Lack Job Clarity And Financial Access, Says Report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is reshaping the world today. Women are eager to be part of this transformation. Although they are developing skills through online education platforms, certification courses, and digital communities, they lack a clear path on how to turn these skills into a job or income. The 'Economic Access Report 2026' published by the organization 'Women in Cloud' has highlighted this contradiction.

Shocking Statistics from the Study

This study, conducted among more than 250 female entrepreneurs, students, and leaders, has revealed several startling facts.

. Job Search Challenges: Only one in 10 women said they knew the right way to get a job. Others view the job market as a 'maze'.

. Financial Assistance: 56% of women who want to start their own business said they have no idea how to get funding for it.

. Skills Without a Path: While many know how to develop skills, only one in four knows how to use them to advance in their careers.

Expert Opinion

Speaking on this, Chaitra Vedullapalli, President of 'Women in Cloud', noted, "Today, learning opportunities are abundant. But many talented people feel stagnant in their lives. The reason for this is not technology; it's the lack of proper guidance, funding, and psychological barriers that are the main cause."

What is the Solution?

To bridge this 'Navigation Gap,' it's not enough to just develop skills. Women need a clear roadmap on how to convert networking connections into business opportunities and how to approach investors. The report recommends that guidance programs like the 'WIC Confidence Circle' are essential to fix this. For women to advance to the next level in the tech world, they need not only 'confidence' but also a 'clear path'.