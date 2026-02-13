Idukki's Bison Valley Blooms With 40 Acres Of Stunning Sunflowers

A Farmer's Initiative

Jijo Joseph Puthenveettil of Bison Valley has had a passion for farming and flowers since childhood. He planted flowering plants of various colours and shapes along the roadsides. In areas where paddy cultivation was once carried out continuously, many fields have now been left fallow due to a shortage of labourers.

With the aim of reclaiming these fallow lands, Jijo leased a paddy field in Muttukadu and began sunflower cultivation on an experimental basis. As the initiative gained significant public attention and appreciation, he expanded the cultivation to one acre of his own farmland near Bison Valley. Initially, the seeds were sourced from Tamil Nadu. However, due to unavailability this season, the required seeds were brought from Karnataka.

A Blooming Tourist Attraction

The sunflower garden is now open to visitors. A large number of tourists arrive daily to witness the blooming sunflowers and capture photographs.

Beyond Sunflowers: A Bamboo Collection

In addition to the sunflower fields, 24 varieties of bamboo collected and planted by Jijo from different places nearly 15 years ago now stand tall across the area, spreading shade and enhancing the beauty of the landscape.

About Idukki District

Idukki is one of the 14 districts of Kerala state, India, created on 26 January 1972. This beautiful high-range district of Kerala is known for its Mountainous Hills and dense forests.

For the people of Kerala, Idukki is always associated with Power Generation. About 66 per cent of the State's Power needs come from the Hydroelectric Power Projects in Idukki.

Idukki, in the Western Ghats of Kerala, is the second-largest district by area but has the lowest population density.

Idukki has a vast forest reserve area; more than half of the district is covered by forests. Urban areas are densely populated, whereas villages are sparsely populated. Idukki is also known as the spice garden of Kerala. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)