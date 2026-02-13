Money Rain For Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius After Rahu's Transit

Rahu's powerful transit brings billionaire yoga for Taurus, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius. Expect salary hikes, promotions, business profits, and rising cash flow as wealth and luck increase.

Rahu's transit is set to change the fortunes of 4 zodiac signs. You'll be free from money troubles and get Kubera's blessings. Expect a 'mega' salary hike and promotion.

For Taurus, this is a lucky month. Thanks to Rahu, cash flow will increase immensely. Unexpected money will boost your bank balance. New doors will open in business and work.

This is a golden month for Leos. Rahu's influence will boost your status. Expect promotions and more responsibilities. Profits in business and career will double. It's a great time to start a new venture.

A boon for Sagittarius! Old investments will pay off. Your hard work will lead to success. It's a golden time for students. Everything you touch turns to gold, so start new ventures. Financial issues will resolve.

A golden month for Aquarius! Planetary changes bring dramatic growth. New people will bring new income opportunities. Dreams will become reality. Cash flow and savings will multiply.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.