10 Best Grocery Stores For Senior Discounts In 2026

Image source: shutterstock

If groceries keep getting pricier, a small weekly percentage off can make a bigger difference than most people expect. The catch is that senior discounts aren't always posted loudly, and the rules can vary by location, day, and what's excluded at checkout. The smartest strategy is to pick one store with a reliable discount day near you, then stack it with digital coupons, store rewards, and sale prices. The list below highlights grocery stores that advertise ongoing age-based savings in 2026, plus quick tips to make the discount actually show up on your receipt. Before you shop, call your local store once to confirm the day and exclusions, because policies can differ between regions and franchises.

1. Senior Discounts: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer offers an extra 10% off select items for shoppers age 55+ on the first Tuesday of every month. This program can work well if you plan one larger stock-up trip around the monthly date. Ask at customer service how your account is enrolled so the discount applies correctly at checkout. Skip excluded categories like gift cards and services, so your total reflects the discount clearly. Pair the discount with weekly ad specials and store-brand buys to stretch it further.

2. Fry's Food Stores

Fry's offers an extra 10% off most items on the first Wednesday of every month for seniors age 55+. This is a great“bulk staples” day for pantry items, paper goods, and household basics that store well. Try building a short list of repeat buys so you don't wander and accidentally miss the best values. Make sure your loyalty account is set up so your online pickup or delivery order reflects the offer when eligible. Always check exclusions so you don't count on savings from restricted categories.

3. Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter's Club 60 program provides a 5% discount every Thursday for shoppers 60+ who use their VIC card. The discount applies after coupons and VIC savings, so it can feel like a“bonus layer” at the end. If you're a coupon user, that order-of-operations can help your final total more than you'd expect. Tell the cashier you qualify, because some stores require the discount to be applied at checkout. Avoid planning this around fuel, pharmacy, or gift cards since those are commonly excluded.

4. Brookshire's Family Of Stores

Brookshire Grocery Company offers a 5% discount every Tuesday and Thursday for customers aged 60+ at participating stores. These senior discounts are especially helpful for households that shop twice a week for fresher produce and proteins. Bring ID, and keep your receipt the first time so you can confirm the discount line is showing up correctly. If your state has special exclusions (like dairy rules in certain locations), factor that in when planning the trip. If you're unsure whether your local banner participates, call the store before you build your shopping list.

5. Weis Markets

Weis Markets advertises a senior discount for shoppers 60+ that applies to participating Weis brand products on a set weekly day. This is a strong option if you already buy store-brand staples like pantry goods, dairy, and frozen items. To maximize it, build your cart around participating Weis items first, then add sale-priced national brands second. Because it's tied to store brands, you'll want to scan the shelf tags and receipts to learn what qualifies in your location. Plan your trip early in the day for the best stock on advertised items.

6. Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee senior discount offers vary by location, but participating stores commonly offer 5% to 10% off on a designated weekday for shoppers 55+. That local flexibility can be a win if your store's discount day lines up with your normal routine. To benefit, ask customer service which day your store runs it and what categories are excluded. If your store does a percentage-off day, use it for routine essentials you'd buy anyway, not impulse extras. Used wisely, senior discounts like this can make weekly staples feel noticeably cheaper over time.

7. New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market offers a 10% discount on most items on Wednesdays for customers“65 and better.” This can be especially valuable if you buy higher-quality staples like produce, deli items, or prepared foods. Check whether the discount applies to pickup or delivery in your area, because policies can vary by service. If you're shopping for one or two people, this is a good place to focus on fewer items with better value per use. Bring ID the first time so checkout is smooth.

8. Gristedes

Gristedes notes that eligible senior citizens can get an extra 10% off purchases every Tuesday. If you live in Manhattan or nearby neighborhoods, this can be an easy weekly rhythm to build around. Keep your list tight and prioritize items with solid weekly specials so the discount stacks on top of real deals. If you're shopping small and often, this kind of weekly program can beat trying to chase one-off promotions. This is another case where senior discounts work best when you plan your trip around what you already need.

9. DeCicco Family Markets

DeCicco Family Markets offers a senior discount program on Wednesdays for customers 62+ who register for senior status on their Preferred Shopper Card. The key step is activation, so stop by customer service once and get your account properly set up. After that, plan one weekly trip that targets regular-priced staples and store deals you can actually use. Keep an eye on exclusions and“regular price only” rules so you don't assume every promo stacks. If you're unsure, ask for a quick receipt check after your first transaction.

10. Kroger

Kroger doesn't have one universal, always-on senior program across all regions, but it does run occasional Senior Discount Day events in certain markets. When your area offers one, it can be worth planning a bigger trip for pantry basics and household items. To qualify, you typically need a loyalty card (or alternate ID), and you may need to tell the cashier at checkout. Because it's event-based, check your local store announcements so you don't miss the date. If your region runs these regularly, add a calendar reminder so you can shop it intentionally.

The Simple 2026 Strategy That Makes Discounts Actually Work

The best approach is to pick one store with a predictable day and build a repeatable shopping routine around it. If your local options offer senior discounts weekly, use them for your“needs list” and let the treats be a bonus only when they're on sale too. Stack the discount with store rewards, clearance racks, and coupon apps, but don't let stacking turn into overbuying. Keep your receipts for a month so you can spot which items truly cost less at each store. Once you know your best two places to shop, you'll save more with less effort.

Which store near you has the easiest discount day to plan around, and what would you stock up on first?