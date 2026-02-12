4 Wrestlemania 42 Announcements Brock Lesnar Could Make To Shock WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 plans remain unclear after his Royal Rumble return. He could announce an open challenge, enter the Elimination Chamber qualifiers, call out Oba Femi, or test WWE's rising stars, setting up blockbuster possibilities.

Lesnar could declare an open challenge for The Show of Shows. This move would instantly generate intrigue, as fans would speculate who might step up to face him. The unpredictability of such a challenge would ensure anticipation leading into WrestleMania.

After missing out on a Rumble victory, Lesnar may announce his entry into the Elimination Chamber qualifiers. His goal would be to dethrone Drew McIntyre and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42. This path would give him a direct shot at the main event spotlight.

Oba Femi impressed during his Royal Rumble debut, eliminating five opponents and standing toe‐to‐toe with Lesnar. Their brief clash thrilled fans, and Lesnar could reignite that confrontation by calling out Femi on RAW. A program between the powerhouse rookie and The Beast would create a compelling storyline heading into WrestleMania.

Lesnar might announce his desire to battle WWE's best up‐and‐coming talent. This declaration could lead to dream scenarios, including a confrontation with Gunther. Such a match would pit Lesnar against one of the most dominant modern stars, delivering a marquee attraction for WrestleMania 42.