California Interventional Pain Leader Spearheads Shift Toward Non-Cellular Repair Protocols

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dr. Ripu Arora, MD, MBA, a board-certified anesthesiologist and a prominent figure in the California interventional pain management community, has announced a significant expansion of his clinical protocols through the integration of the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). As the founder of Arora Pain Clinic and a key leader in the California Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (CalSIPP), Dr. Arora is utilizing this non-cellular signaling technology to provide a sophisticated biochemical foundation for individuals seeking to manage chronic pain without invasive surgery.

The adoption of RPA technology aligns with Dr. Arora's multidisciplinary philosophy, which focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of physiological dysfunction. By moving beyond traditional masking agents like corticosteroids, Dr. Arora utilizes a concentrated array of 300+ signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines to facilitate the body's natural repair environment.

Leadership Through Personal Recovery

Dr. Arora's transition into advanced restorative medicine was driven by his own personal clinical experience. After suffering a massive rotator cuff tear and a meniscus injury that surgeons deemed difficult to repair traditionally, Dr. Arora turned to regenerative science. His personal success, returning to activities like golf and skiing after being unable to lift his arm beyond 30 degrees, has informed his patient-centered approach.

"Regenerative medicine is becoming the art of medicine," Dr. Arora noted, emphasizing the shift toward treatments that support systemic function. "I have observed significant outcomes in my office-around 87% to 90%-using these non-cellular regenerative therapeutics to help patients with injuries facilitate the body's repair environment."

Facilitating Support for Musculoskeletal and Spinal Wellness

At Arora Pain Clinic, the RPA is utilized to address a wide range of conditions, including joint degeneration, rotator cuff tears, and complex spinal issues. Unlike traditional live cellular products, which can vary in potency and quality, the RPA is non-cellular and designed for high clinical consistency. Because the technology is non-cellular, it lacks a cellular membrane, which helps avoid common antigen-antibody reactions often associated with older-generation biologics.

"The moment we utilize this technology intravenously or in a joint space, it begins to support the reduction of inflammation right away," Dr. Arora explained. "The subsequent stage focuses on supporting the repair environment, which typically manifests over a period of three to nine months."

A Strategic Commitment to Long-Term Functionality

The application of non-cellular science represents a strategic commitment to systemic wellness and repair rather than temporary relief. Arora Pain Clinic is establishing a restorative path for patients in the South Bay and across Southern California by prioritizing long-term functionality.

As Dr. Arora continues to lead in organizations like CalSIPP, he remains dedicated to the ethical integration of advanced protein signaling into modern pain management. By focusing on the whole patient, the practice provides the biochemical support necessary to facilitate a repair environment, allowing individuals to improve their overall quality of life and functional independence.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.



About Dr. Ripu Arora, MD, MBA

Dr. Ripu Arora is a board-certified pain management anesthesiologist and the founder of Arora Pain Clinic. He holds an MBA in healthcare and has served in various executive leadership roles for CalSIPP. With three decades of clinical experience, Dr. Arora specializes in a multidisciplinary approach to chronic pain, combining advanced biochemical signaling with interventional expertise to facilitate long-term physiological health.





1 Quotations provided by Dr. Ripu Arora, MD, MBA, founder of Arora Pain Clinic.

