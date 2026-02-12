Best PPC Firm Expands Ads Management Services And Affordable SEO Services For Small Business

MENAFN - GetNews)Best PPC Firm, a performance-driven digital marketing agency, today announces the expansion of its full-suiteand affordable SEO services for small business, helping growth-focused brands generate predictable revenue without rigid contracts or bloated retainers.

As paid media costs rise and organic search becomes increasingly competitive - especially with AI-driven search results reshaping visibility - businesses require integrated strategies that combine high-converting paid traffic with sustainable search engine optimization.

Best PPC Firm delivers both.

With over $50 million in managed annual ad spend, a 96% client retention rate, and an average 3.5x return on ad spend (ROAS), the agency has built a reputation for measurable growth rather than vanity metrics.

“Clicks don't pay the bills. Revenue does,” said Kerim Gulec, Founder of Best PPC Firm.“Our ads management services are built around profit, not impressions. And our affordable SEO services for small business focus on long-term authority, sustainable rankings, and inbound lead flow - not shortcuts.”

Data-Driven Ads Management Services Built for Revenue Growth

Best PPC Firm provides comprehensive ads management services across:



Google Ads

Meta Ads (Facebook & Instagram)

YouTube and Performance Max Conversion-focused landing page optimization

Each campaign follows a structured framework: strategy → launch → optimization → scale.

Clients receive weekly performance reporting, real-time campaign adjustments, and direct access to senior-level strategists - not junior account managers rotating every month.

The agency's model eliminates long-term contracts and includes a 30-day performance guarantee, aligning agency incentives directly with client ROI.

Affordable SEO Services for Small Business Focused on Sustainable Rankings

In addition to paid media, Best PPC Firm now offers structured, transparent, and affordable SEO services for small business, engineered to compete in modern search environments including AI Overviews and intent-driven SERPs.

The SEO offering includes:



Technical SEO audits and implementation

Search intent–driven content strategy

Local SEO optimization

Authority link acquisition

AI search visibility optimization Monthly SEO packages built for measurable ROI

Rather than chasing outdated tactics, the agency focuses on long-term ranking stability, qualified organic traffic, and consistent inbound lead generation.

For small business owners seeking sustainable growth without enterprise-level retainers, the company's monthly SEO packages are structured to remain cost-efficient while delivering measurable performance improvements.

Serving High-Growth Brands Across Industries

Best PPC Firm works with service-based businesses, ecommerce brands, SaaS companies, legal practices, healthcare providers, and B2B organizations seeking predictable customer acquisition.

Clients consistently report:



Lower customer acquisition costs

Higher-quality leads

Improved conversion rates Increased revenue per campaign

By integrating ads management services with affordable SEO services for small business, the agency creates diversified traffic channels that reduce dependence on any single platform.

About Best PPC Firm

Best PPC Firm is a results-focused digital marketing agency specializing in ads management services and affordable SEO services for small business. Trusted by over 150 brands and certified in Google and Meta advertising platforms, the agency prioritizes transparency, measurable ROI, and scalable growth - without long-term contracts.