MENAFN - GetNews)



""American Art Collector Magazine Featuring Professional Artist Adam Halls artwork on Archival Artefex Copper panel" Professional artist Adam Hall utilizes an Artefex Copper ACM panel to achieve "jewel-like" luminosity once reserved for the Old Masters."Artefex is spearheading a Renaissance revival by fusing 16th-century "jewel-like" aesthetics with 21st-century aerospace engineering. Old Masters prized copper for its unmatched luminosity, but historical weight and fragility limited its use. By bonding genuine copper to a rigid, lightweight Aluminum Composite Material (ACM) core, Artefex has solved these barriers. The result is a warp-proof, museum-grade surface that protects an artist's creative legacy for generations.

Imagine creating a masterpiece that doesn't just capture a moment, but survives the centuries. For the professional artist, the“Dream Outcome” is a painting with a jewel-like luminosity that remains as vibrant 300 years from now as it is the day it leaves the easel. Adam Hall, a master of atmospheric landscapes, recently discovered this“obsessive” quality when experimenting with Artefex Copper Panels. By leaving sections of the raw copper exposed, the metal itself becomes a living part of the composition-creating a glow that canvas simply cannot replicate.

Traditional supports are the silent killers of an artist's legacy. Canvas rots, tears, and sags. Wood panels warp, swell, and crack as they“breathe” with the humidity of the room. This is the “Heartbreak of the Warp.” When painting on metal, a new villain emerges: Oxidation and Adhesion Failure. As Doris Rose points out, even the invisible oils from your fingertips can interfere with paint adhesion and lead to unsightly corrosion over time. Most copper“boards” sold today are either too heavy to ship or too thin to remain rigid, leaving your delicate work at risk of bending.

Artefex is the guide for the artist who refuses to compromise. We have taken the secret of the Old Masters-the copper support-and stabilised it for the 21st century.

Why Use Artefex Copper ACM Panels?

Unlike solid copper plates that are heavy and prone to kinking, the Artefex Copper panel features a professional-grade copper skin bonded to a rigid Aluminum Composite Material (ACM) core.



Museum-Grade Stability: It is non-hygroscopic (it won't absorb water).

Thermal Harmony: The expansion coefficient of copper is nearly identical to oil paint. They expand and contract together, preventing the cracking seen on wood. Jewel-Like Luminosity: The non-absorbent surface prevents“sinking in,” keeping your colors saturated and“wet” looking.

The Professional Protocol (The Doris Rose Method)

To ensure your copper art lasts generations, follow this expert plan:

Always handle your panel with gloves to prevent finger oils.If you touch the surface, useand a lint-free cloth to remove smudges.Once finished, varnish the entire panel-including any exposed copper and the back-to stop oxidation in its tracks.







Video Link:Doris Rose Copper Guide

Painting on copper isn't a trend; it's a proven historical standard. From Sebastiano del Piombo in the 1500s to the prolific Jan Brueghel the Elder -who executed over 165 masterpieces on copper-the world's most durable art has lived on metal.

Today, top-tier artists like Adam Hall and Doris Rose (recognized by prestigious organizations like the OPA and PSoA) are switching to Artefex. Our panels are engineered to meet the same archival standards used by the Smithsonian and the Getty for conservation.

Why is copper better than canvas? Copper provides a perfectly smooth, non-absorbent substrate that allows for minute detail and prevents paint from“sinking,” a common frustration with even the best-primed canvases.

Why Adam Hall Switched to Artefex

For nearly two decades, Nashville-based oil painter Adam Hall has obsessed over atmospheric horizons and the sublime power of the sea. Represented by premier galleries like Robert Lange Studios and Abend Gallery, Hall's work has reached global audiences-even appearing in the 2023 Netflix blockbuster“Leave the World Behind.” Despite his success, Hall faced the same“Villain” every professional encounters: the instability of traditional canvas. Seeking a legacy-grade solution, he transitioned to Artefex Copper and ACM Panels. By leveraging the unique luminosity of painting on copper, Hall achieves a“jewel-like” glow that remains structurally immune to the warping and humidity issues of wood or cloth.

“I'm completely obsessed with this surface,” says Hall.“The quality of the panel and the way light interacts with the copper is a game-changer for my studio practice.”

Accolades & Recognition:



Best in Show: Red River Revel Arts Festival

Museum Exhibitions: Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, Hunter Museum of American Art Featured in: Architectural Digest, Fine Art Connoisseur, and American Art Collector.







Option 1: The Artefex Trial Pack

3 Panels (5×7′′) for only $24.

The fastest way to find your favorite surface. This pack includes three of our 5×7′′ professional archival panels. Free shipping included.

Get the $24 Trial Pack

Option 2: Shop Copper ACM Panels

Available in standard and custom sizes. The ultimate surface for fine detail and luminosity.

Shop Copper Panel