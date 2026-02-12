Author James Wynecoop Releases The Death Of America By Internal Hate, A Timely Warning On A Nation At Risk From Within

United States - At a time when division dominates headlines and outrage shapes daily discourse, author James Wynecoop releases The Death of America by Internal Hate, a powerful and timely nonfiction work that challenges Americans to confront a difficult truth: the greatest threat to the nation may not come from outside forces, but from internal division itself.

Inspired by personal experience and a deep passion for understanding America's social and civic fractures, Wynecoop wrote this book to raise awareness and inspire reflection among everyday citizens. Drawing from current events, cultural patterns, and a Native understanding of balance and responsibility, The Death of America by Internal Hate examines how fear, outrage, and the erosion of trust are quietly weakening the foundations of the United States.

“This book isn't about blame,” says Wynecoop.“It's about awareness. We are facing real issues as a nation, and if we don't take care of them ourselves, no external enemy will need to.”

Unlike many political or cultural commentaries, Wynecoop's work does not advocate for a single ideology or party. Instead, it speaks directly to any citizen of the United States who is concerned about the country's future. The book explores how disagreement has turned into identity, how outrage has become normalized, and how the loss of listening has fractured the shared center that once held the nation together.

What sets The Death of America by Internal Hate apart is its focus on the present moment. The book addresses current U.S. issues head-on, offering a sobering but thoughtful reflection on where the country stands today, and where it may be headed if internal hate continues unchecked.

The book aims to leave readers feeling inspired and educated, encouraging them not to panic, but to pause, reflect, and reconsider how they engage with one another and with the nation as a whole.

A social media campaign will support the book's launch, helping to spark conversation and reflection among readers nationwide. While early reviews are still forthcoming, Wynecoop has already begun work on a follow-up project, signaling that this book is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning.

The Death of America by Internal Hate is a call to awareness, restraint, and responsibility, reminding readers that a nation does not fall all at once, but through choices made every day.

