Farwest Corrosion Control Celebrates 70 Years Of Protecting Critical Infrastructure
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Farwest Corrosion Control Company, an industry pioneer in cathodic protection and corrosion control solutions, is proud to celebrate its 70th anniversary, marking seven decades of helping owners and operators protect critical infrastructure through proven products, engineering and construction services.
Farwest has come a long way since Gordon Rankin moved his family to California to help grow the business, taking on an ownership role while living in a trailer and laying the groundwork for what would become one of the most trusted names in cathodic protection and corrosion control. From those humble beginnings, Farwest expanded its capabilities and footprint to meet the needs of a growing infrastructure market, earning a reputation for technical expertise, reliability and straight answers.
Today, Farwest supports corrosion control programs across the country, serving 8,000+ customers and completing 30,000+ projects. The company delivers comprehensive corrosion control solutions, including products, engineering and construction.
“Reaching 70 years is a milestone we're incredibly proud of, not just because of the longevity, but because of what it represents: trust built over time,” said Kenji Gailey, President of Farwest Corrosion Control Company.“That trust is earned by experienced professionals who care deeply about doing the work the right way. As we enter the next chapter at Farwest, our focus remains the same: helping utilities and infrastructure operators protect vital assets through proven products, technical expertise and dependable field execution.”
Farwest's mission - Protecting Infrastructure and Making Tomorrow Safer - reflects the practical impact of corrosion control: extending asset life, reducing risk and improving performance for buried and submerged infrastructure systems that communities and industries rely on every day.
Entering the next chapter
In 2022, Farwest entered a strategic partnership with IMB Partners to support continued growth while preserving the operating model that has defined the company for decades. As the industry's longest-standing firm to provide manufactured cathodic protection products alongside in-house engineering and construction services, Farwest brings a deeply integrated approach to corrosion control. Designing systems, manufacturing key components and executing construction in the field allows the company to understand how design decisions translate into constructability, performance and asset protection over the life of the system. That integration is sustained by a people-first culture that prioritizes expertise, safety and accountability across engineering, manufacturing and construction teams.
Under Gailey's leadership, Farwest continues to invest in these integrated capabilities and in the people who deliver them, strengthening its role as a trusted partner to utilities and infrastructure operators nationwide.
Additional Resource:“Beneath the Surface” (Complimentary eBook)
As part of Farwest's commitment to advancing corrosion-control knowledge, the company published“Beneath the Surface,” a complimentary eBook offering expert tips, practical strategies and innovative approaches for professionals seeking trusted guidance on cathodic protection and corrosion control. Download a complimentary copy by clicking HERE.
About Farwest Corrosion Control Company
Farwest Corrosion Control Company, founded in 1956 and headquartered in Downey, CA, is a leader in cathodic protection and corrosion control products and services. Serving utilities and infrastructure operators nationwide, Farwest provides comprehensive support across products, engineering and construction, helping customers protect critical assets through quality solutions, sound technical expertise and dependable field execution. For more information, visit FarwestCorrosion or call (310) 532-9524.
