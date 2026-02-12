Txone Networks And Servicenow Integration Unifies IT And OT Asset Management In A Single System Of Record

MENAFN - GetNews) Service Graph Connector for TXOne is now available, enabling organizations to manage their complete technology environment through ServiceNow.







Taipei, Taiwan - TXOne Networks, a global leader in cyber-physical systems security, today announced the availability of its Service Graph Connector for TXOne on the ServiceNow Store. The integration synchronizes OT asset intelligence from TXOne SageOne directly into ServiceNow, enabling organizations to manage production systems, legacy equipment, and enterprise IT through a single platform.

As industrial enterprises accelerate digital transformation, the convergence of IT and OT environments has introduced new operational and cybersecurity challenges. While IT assets are typically well represented in enterprise management systems, operational technology has historically remained siloed. Production equipment, industrial control systems, and legacy Windows-based machines often operate outside the visibility of centralized workflows, limiting organizations' ability to manage risk holistically.

The Service Graph Connector for TXOne addresses this longstanding gap by seamlessly integrating OT asset intelligence into the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database. Through automated, API-based synchronization, assets discovered and profiled by TXOne SageOne are enriched with contextual intelligence and made visible within ServiceNow as authoritative configuration items. This enables organizations to establish a true system of record that spans both enterprise IT and industrial operations.

By extending ServiceNow workflows into the production environment, organizations can improve change management accuracy, strengthen risk assessment processes, and enhance cross-functional collaboration between security and operations teams. With accurate OT asset context incorporated into the broader enterprise ecosystem, security teams gain improved impact analysis capabilities and clearer prioritization of remediation efforts.

The integration is particularly valuable for organizations operating critical infrastructure, manufacturing environments, and facilities dependent on legacy systems that cannot be easily patched or upgraded. These assets often represent high operational importance but limited native security capabilities. By incorporating them into ServiceNow's digital workflows, enterprises can apply governance, compliance tracking, and response coordination consistently across their entire technology landscape.

In addition, this unified visibility supports regulatory alignment and audit readiness. As global cybersecurity regulations increasingly require comprehensive asset inventory and risk management, organizations can leverage the combined strengths of TXOne and ServiceNow to demonstrate control, accountability, and operational resilience without deploying fragmented management tools.

“Industrial cybersecurity must align with operational reality,” said Wyatt Huang, Senior Director of Product Planning at TXOne Networks.“By integrating SageOne with ServiceNow, we enable organizations to bridge IT and OT governance while preserving the availability and safety that production environments demand. This collaboration empowers enterprises to streamline decision-making and strengthen resilience across their most critical assets.”

The Service Graph Connector for TXOne is now available on the ServiceNow Store.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks secures cyber-physical systems across manufacturing, energy, transportation, and critical infrastructure. The company's portfolio follows a unified methodology - Discover. Assess. Protect. - enabling organizations to identify assets, understand risks, and implement protection that keeps operations running. TXOne's solutions are purpose-built for environments where availability, safety, and regulatory compliance are paramount.

