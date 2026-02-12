Brokersthai Launches Broker Comparison Website For Thailand

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Official BrokersThai logo following website launch"BrokersThai has launched as a Thailand-focused broker comparison website founded by Justin Grossbard and Noam Korbl, co-founders of CompareForexBrokers.

BANGKOK, Thailand - February 12, 2026 - ThaiBrokers has officially launched as a new website dedicated to providing structured forex broker comparisons tailored to traders in Thailand, founded by Justin Grossbard and Noam Korbl, co-founders of CompareForexBrokers.

The launch addresses the growing demand for region-specific broker information in Thailand, where traders often face challenges identifying providers that align with local regulation, language preferences and market requirements. BrokersThai has been developed to provide clear comparisons based on consistent evaluation criteria and regularly updated broker data.

BrokersThai applies a structured methodology to assess brokers across multiple factors including pricing, regulation, trading platforms, execution quality, range of markets, funding options and customer service. The objective is to present broker information in a format that is transparent and easy to compare.

Justin Grossbard, Co-Founder and Head of Research, said the new platform reflects the increasing importance of localised financial research.“Thailand has an active trading community, but much of the available broker information is either generic or not tailored to regional needs. BrokersThai has been built to provide structured comparisons that reflect local considerations while maintaining the same research standards we apply across our other platforms.”

The website includes comparison tables, educational content and analytical tools designed to help users better understand trading costs and broker features. Broker data is reviewed and updated periodically to maintain accuracy and relevance.

Noam Korbl, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, said the expansion into Thailand is part of a broader strategy to develop region-specific resources.“Local regulation, payment methods and language accessibility all influence broker selection. By creating a dedicated platform for Thailand, we can provide more relevant and clearly organised information for users in that market.”

The founders originally launched CompareForexBrokers in 2014 with a focus on simplifying broker comparisons through data-led evaluation. Since then, the business has expanded internationally with region-specific comparison initiatives designed to address local market needs.

BrokersThai will operate as a dedicated research and comparison website focused on Thailand, while maintaining alignment with the evaluation standards developed by its founders.

About BrokersThai

BrokersThai is a Thailand-focused broker comparison website founded in 2026 by Justin Grossbard and Noam Korbl. The platform provides structured broker reviews, comparison tables and research content tailored to traders in Thailand.

About the Founders

Justin Grossbard and Noam Korbl are co-founders of CompareForexBrokers, a broker comparison website established in 2014. The founders focus on developing data-led methodologies and region-specific resources to improve transparency in broker comparisons.