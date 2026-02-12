MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Record Resources Grants Stock Options Receives TSX approval for previously announced shares for debt agreement

February 12, 2026 6:00 PM EST | Source: Record Resources Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - Record Resources Inc. (TSXV: REC) has issued a combined total of 6,150,000 million stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company in accordance with a stock option plan approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, May 14, 2025.

The options distribution is as follows: 1,600,000 options were granted to Officers of the company; 2,800,000 were issued to Directors; and 1,750,000 were issued to Consultants.

The options were granted as part of Record's continuing efforts to align the interests of its leadership and key partners with those of shareholders and to reward contributions to the company's continued growth and development.

The total 6,150,000 million stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.10 cents per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. All options are subject to the terms and conditions of the company's equity incentive plan and applicable regulatory approvals.

Record Resources has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to issue 6,000,000 common shares for a debt settlement with a former consultant (for more information see July 8, 2025 and January 9, 2026 news releases).

For more information please contact:

Robert Kramberger, VP Capital Markets

Record Resources Inc.

T. + 1 514-758-8080

Website: recordresourcesinc

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that are based on Record Resources'Record Resources' current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The words "estimates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "believes", "plans", or their negatives or other comparable words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding management's expectation anticipated production timeline, the 28 mapped prospects; management's exploration and development plans; and all other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact.

Forward‐looking statements are based on a number of material factors, expectations, or assumptions of Record Resources which have been used to develop such statements and information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Record Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking statements because Record Resources can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: that Record Resources will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the quality of the reservoirs in which Record Resources operates; the timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; certain cost assumptions; continued availability of equity financing to fund Record Resources' current and future plans and expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment in which Record Resources operates; the general continuance of current industry conditions; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; the ability of Record Resources to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; drilling results; the ability of Record Resources to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the ability to replace and expand oil and natural gas reserves through acquisition, development and exploration; the timing and cost of facility construction and expansion and the ability of Record Resources to secure adequate product transportation; future commodity prices; currency, exchange and interest rates; regulatory framework regarding royalties, taxes and environmental matters in the jurisdictions in which Record Resources operates; and the ability of Record Resources to successfully market its oil and natural gas products.

Certain information in this document may constitute "analogous information" as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI-51-101 "), including but not limited to, information relating to the reservoirs in geographical proximity to lands that are held (or to be held) by Record Resources. Such information has been obtained from government sources, regulatory agencies or other industry participants. Record Resources believes the information is relevant as it helps to define the reservoir characteristics in which Record Resources may hold (or acquire) an interest. Record Resources is unable to confirm that the analogous information was prepared by a qualified reserves evaluator or auditor. Such information is not an estimate of the reserves or resources (or production levels) attributable to lands held or potentially to be held by Record Resources and there is no certainty that the reservoir data and economics information for the lands held or potentially to be held by Record Resources will be similar to the information presented herein. The reader is cautioned that the data relied upon by Record Resources may be in error and/or may not be analogous to such lands to be held by Record Resources.







Source: Record Resources Inc.