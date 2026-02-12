STRACON Group Holding Inc. Announces Dismissal Of SLC Holdings Application By The Ontario Securities Commission's Capital Markets Tribunal
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") previously announced, on January 22, 2026, that false claims had been made by SLC Holdings Inc. ("SLC") in an application filed with the Ontario Securities Commission. SLC alleged that STRACON's merger with STRACON Holdings S.A. had not come into effect and that STRACON did not own its assets. We are pleased to announce, in a hearing held today, February 12, 2026, before the Ontario Securities Commission's Capital Markets Tribunal, that the Tribunal dismissed the application commenced by SLC and its motion for standing to bring the application, with reasons to follow.
About STRACON Group
STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.
