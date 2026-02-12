Canada's Arkenyield Launches Stablecoin Rating System

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Cryptoprowl / ArkenYield, a unit of City View Green Holdings (CNSX: $CVGR), has launched a new ratings system for stablecoins.

The "Arken Stablecoin Rating Framework," evaluates the quality, stability, liquidity, and governance of U.S. dollar denominated stablecoins.

The rating system is being marketed to institutions, exchanges, and regulators as a reliable way to assess stablecoin risk and relative safety.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to an underlying asset, typically the U.S. dollar or price of gold.

Stablecoins are exploding in popularity as they are increasingly seen as a way to securely facilitate digital financial transactions around the world.

The two largest stablecoins by market capitalization are Tether (CRYPTO: $USDT) and USD Coin (CRYPTO: $USDC), which together dominate over 85% of the global stablecoin market.

USD Coin is managed by Circle Internet Group (NYSE: $CRCL), which held its initial public offering (IPO) last year.

ArkenYield's new framework measures stablecoins using parameters such as reserve quality, stability performance, liquidity, and redeemability.

"Stablecoins are increasingly behaving less like interchangeable dollars and more like financial instruments with distinct risk, liquidity, and confidence characteristics," said ArkenYield in a news release.

The stock of Toronto-based City View Green Holdings has declined 50% over the last 12 months to trade at C$0.05 per share.