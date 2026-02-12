This Valentine's Day, Oxford Treatment Center Underscores The Power Of Couples Recovery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETTA, Miss., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Valentine's Day approaches, Oxford Treatment Center emphasizes the critical role of joint recovery for couples affected by substance misuse, offering a specialized couples rehab program at its Etta campus to address the unique challenges these partnerships face.

When both partners are struggling with substance use, the impact on the relationship can be especially complex and destabilizing. Addiction impacts communication patterns, erodes trust, fuels conflict, and often creates cycles of enabling, codependency, and mutual withdrawal. Over time, the chronic strain of substance misuse can contribute to heightened relationship dissatisfaction, financial stress, and an increased risk of intimate partner violence. Without comprehensive intervention that addresses both individual recovery and the health of the relationship itself, these patterns can become deeply entrenched, making lasting healing more difficult to achieve.

Oxford Treatment Center's couples program is designed to support meaningful healing on both an individual and relational level. While partners enter treatment together, they are primarily housed separately and follow individualized clinical schedules tailored to their unique needs. Each person receives comprehensive, evidence-based care, including individual therapy, group sessions, and personalized treatment planning, ensuring focused attention on their own recovery journey. In addition, couples participate in structured weekly therapy sessions dedicated to repairing trust, improving communication, and rebuilding a healthier foundation for the relationship.

"Our program for couples is structured to help partners do the hard work of recovery both separately and together, giving each partner time to focus on themselves while allowing for opportunities for the couple to come together and work on developing healthy relationship dynamics," said Paige Havens, Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center.“This balanced approach allows each partner to grow independently while intentionally strengthening their partnership in recovery.”

The Mississippi rehab also offers support for couples when treatment ends. Oxford's alumni receive support through alumni events, meetings, and a dedicated app, ensuring that couples have access to resources that aid them as they build on their recovery and relationship after treatment.

“Recovery doesn't have to mean growing apart. In fact, we've seen couples emerge stronger when they commit to healing side by side,” said Havens.“Our program empowers couples to move forward with the tools, resilience, and shared vision needed to build a healthier future together.”

