Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carriage Services Announces 2025 Annual Results And Conference Call Schedule


2026-02-12 05:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 annual results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services 2025 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 26, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 800-330-6710 (Conference ID 3387880) or live via webcast link
Click to Join.

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of December 31, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email....


MENAFN12022026004107003653ID1110734699



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search