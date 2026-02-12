Carriage Services Announces 2025 Annual Results And Conference Call Schedule
|What:
|Carriage Services 2025 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, February 26, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time
|How:
| Live via phone – By dialing 800-330-6710 (Conference ID 3387880) or live via webcast link
Click to Join.
An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at .
Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of December 31, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.
For more information, please email....
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment