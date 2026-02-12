Carriage Services Announces 2025 Annual Results And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 annual results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services 2025 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 26, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 800-330-6710 (Conference ID 3387880) or live via webcast link

Click to Join.



An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of December 31, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email....